Red Wine Gives Basic Grilled Cheese An Explosion Of Flavor

It is no surprise that the grilled cheese sandwich is so popular. With a crisp, golden exterior and a warm, gooey center, it's a dish that was designed to please. Another great benefit of grilled cheese is its customizability. You can use any type of bread and any type of cheese, not to mention flavorful fillings that make the sandwich uniquely yours. If you're looking for a new way to elevate your grilled cheese, we have an unusual recommendation worth trying: red wine.

Adding wine to a sandwich may seem odd, but wine and cheese have been a winning combination for hundreds of years. This is not only a matter of culture but also of science. A 2012 study published by Current Biology demonstrated that pairing two items with drastically different flavor profiles can improve the enjoyment of both. In the case of wine and cheese, the acidity of the wine cuts through the creaminess of the cheese, while the savory taste of the cheese tempers the bitterness of the wine. In short, adding red wine to your grilled cheese sandwich is scientifically proven to make it taste better.