Baked Grilled Cheese Is Your Easy Answer To Comforting Meals

Grilled cheese is the meal we want to have on our plates for lunch every day. There are not many ways you can go wrong with a browned piece of bread covered with a buttery spread. When you take a bite in or pull your sliced sandwich apart, the cheese should be melty and Instagram-worthy every single time.

The secret to getting the perfect grilled cheese recipe isn't your stovetop: It's where you cook it. Instead of cooking your sandwich in the pan on your stovetop, turn to your oven to make your perfect grilled cheese at home. It's a secret straight out of the playbook of Natasha Kruvchuk, cookbook author and blogger behind Natasha's Kitchen. Her book by the same name includes a recipe for roasted tomato soup and baked grilled cheese sandwiches. We got the chance to sit down with Kruvchek and ask her about her inspiration for the recipe and tips for making the perfect version at home.