When Air Frying Grilled Cheese, Start Them Open-Faced For The Meltiest Experience

Using the air fryer to make yourself a grilled cheese is the simplest, most hands-off way to treat yourself to the hot, fresh comfort food. To make this happen, you can refer to Tasting Table's recipe for an easy air fryer grilled cheese, developed by Kit Hondrum.

One of the key points of the recipe is that you start the air-frying process with open-faced pieces of bread. So, if you're making two sandwiches, you'll lay out four pieces of bread and put cheese on each piece, evenly divided. With this method, it's guaranteed that the cheese will melt at the same rate as the bread toasting (which can be one of the most frustrating parts of making grilled cheese on the stovetop).

After a certain amount of time, you'll close the sandwiches and finish the air frying process. Then, voila. You have a gooey and delicious grilled cheese to enjoy.