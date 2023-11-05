When Air Frying Grilled Cheese, Start Them Open-Faced For The Meltiest Experience
Using the air fryer to make yourself a grilled cheese is the simplest, most hands-off way to treat yourself to the hot, fresh comfort food. To make this happen, you can refer to Tasting Table's recipe for an easy air fryer grilled cheese, developed by Kit Hondrum.
One of the key points of the recipe is that you start the air-frying process with open-faced pieces of bread. So, if you're making two sandwiches, you'll lay out four pieces of bread and put cheese on each piece, evenly divided. With this method, it's guaranteed that the cheese will melt at the same rate as the bread toasting (which can be one of the most frustrating parts of making grilled cheese on the stovetop).
After a certain amount of time, you'll close the sandwiches and finish the air frying process. Then, voila. You have a gooey and delicious grilled cheese to enjoy.
Other tips to making the perfect air fryer grilled cheese
Just like with making grilled cheese on the stove, there are a few tips you can keep in mind when making grilled cheese in the air fryer so that you end up with the most delicious sandwich possible. For example, you want to pick cheese that melts well — Tasting Table's recipe calls for sharp cheddar slices, mozzarella slices, and shaved parmesan. Not only do these cheeses melt well, but it's always good to have a nice medley for a range of cheese flavors. Other cheeses that melt well include Gruyère, provolone, Monterey Jack, Swiss, and Colby — you can mix and match your favorites to make a customized medley.
Additionally, we have to address the great debate of butter versus mayo when it comes to which one to use on the outside of the bread for grilled cheese. When it comes to using the air fryer, it may be better to opt for mayo — even if you swear by butter — because it has a higher smoke point. A higher smoke point can make a difference with the air fryer just in case your specific air fryer works faster than the recipe calls for (smaller-sized air fryers work at a different pace than larger ones, for instance); this way, the bread likely won't burn.