The Classic Soup You Should Never Skip At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is known for their delicious prepared foods. From the classic favorite Mandarin Orange Chicken to new, seasonal items that pop up regularly, there's no lack of meal inspiration in the aisles at TJ's. And while it's true that you can't just come in, sit down, and eat when you visit your neighborhood store, that doesn't mean your meal can't be ready in a flash. Arguably, the quickest meal you can pick up is Trader Joe's soup. And there's one that rises above all others in our ranking, one you should never skip — the New England Clam Chowder.

TJ's clam chowder has everything you'd want in this classic: potatoes, cream, and clams, with a lightly seasoned base so that the clam flavor shines through. This soup just needs careful warming to be a complete and satisfying meal, especially if you pair it with a loaf of sourdough. Chowder is a bit more complicated than other soup recipes, and not everyone is comfortable working with fresh clams, which is why this creamy soup is one you'll be especially happy to pick up from the refrigerated aisle.