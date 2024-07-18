How Trader Joe's Frozen Section Is Designed For Shopping Convenience

During that Sunday afternoon rush, every aisle of the Trader Joe's will be filled with hungry shoppers looking for a way to get their hands on popular items, but no section will be more frequented than the frozen section. Home to the Hall of Fame mandarin chicken and cauliflower gnocchi, the frozen aisle will have you putting your air fryer to good use all week. But, aside from enticing shoppers in with innovative items, the Trader Joe's frozen aisle is intentionally organized for your shopping convenience.

What other store has a frozen food section that's as much of a hot spot as Trader Joe's? There has to be a reason. Trader Joe's designs and organizes its frozen food set up in a way that draws shoppers in. For instance, unlike other food stores, Trader Joe's frozen section doesn't include any of those big, foggy glass doors. This invites shoppers to peak their heads over to see what's inside. Looking down, customers are then able to browse and grab with ease. But, you can't forget to look up, too.

If you never noticed, Trader Joe's stores condiments on the shelf above the frozen foods they complement. For instance, the sweet chili sauce is above the Chinese meals, the enchilada sauce is above the Mexican dishes, and the ketchup is above the French fries.