The Clever Reason Trader Joe's Offers Fewer Items Than Most Grocery Stores

Trader Joe's is not your average grocery store in oh so many ways – a fact its super fans know well. From the colorful Hawaiian shirts managers wear, to creative, hand-painted signage for the seasonally changing set of delights, the store is designed to appeal to a well-informed customer base looking for unique and interesting food products. A typical Trader Joe's occupies roughly a quarter of the size of other grocery stores — not that there's such a thing as a typical Trader Joe's. Each one is designed to reflect the neighborhood it's located in. It could be as tiny as the smallest underground store in Boston's Back Bay or be stacked in three stories of a building in Manhattan.

A smaller store naturally has room for fewer items for sale. TJ's holds between 3000 and 4000 different items (known in the trade as individual stock-keeping units, or SKUs for short), compared to a Kroger store that might have 30,000 SKUs, or Walmart's astonishing 75 million and growing. If you think this diminishes sales, you'd be wrong. Trader Joe's revenue per square foot is double that of Whole Foods and triple that of retail giant Walmart. It seems limited choice has some advantages in retail.