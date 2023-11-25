The Possible Reason Trader Joe's Seasonal Items Are So Limited

A second and related reason for finding limited stock on hand at your local store might be that some savvy bulk shoppers are swooping up the specials before you get there. A crew member told us there are always a few customers in each area who buy large quantities of popular items on a regular basis, and the store does not limit this behavior in most cases, so it's first-come-first-served.

Over on Reddit, shoppers were complaining that items sold out so fast. Other commenters encouraged them to buy as soon as they saw what they wanted. The trouble is that this then contributes to the shortages.

Social media viral trends also put pressure on those seasonal items. So it probably is a good idea to stock up if you know you'll really need more of something you love, because it just may not be available for re-stocking during the season.

The good news is that just because one store is out of stock, other nearby stores could have additional products on hand. Each store places its warehouse orders independently, so it's possible a manager in the know scooped up some extra bourbon barrel maple syrup or mini chocolate mousse desserts, you never know!