What It's Like To Shop At The Smallest Trader Joe's Store In The World

There's something magical about tiny spaces. Fairy tales and mythology have long imbued minuscule nooks and crannies with an air of mystery. From the mystical genie's lantern in tales from "The Arabian Nights" to A.A. Milne's description of Winnie the Pooh's cozy digs inside a hollowed-out tree, they hold the promise of treasures hidden in expected places. If tiny spaces pique your interest, there's a real-world market in Boston that fits the bill. We're talking about the city's fun-sized Trader Joe's, a place where it's easy to imagine the pint-sized Lilliputians of "Gulliver's Travels" fame would feel right at home.

Okay, that's an exaggeration — it's not that tiny — but it is officially (according to a sign posted near the entrance to the subterranean space) the "smallest Trader Joe's in the known universe." And yes, it's subterranean. The street-level door opens directly to an escalator that whisks patrons one flight down, past walls covered with Boston-centric murals, before depositing them front and center at the entrance to the shopping emporium's floral section. Avoid getting so caught up in the creative murals and kaleidoscopic blossoms that you forget where you are. Remember to step off the escalator and move to the side or risk getting mowed over by shoppers coming in behind you. With the floral display directly in front of you and the checkout registers (no self-checkout, though) just around the corner to your right, it's best to keep moving until you can tuck into a nook to get your bearings.