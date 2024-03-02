14 Best Chicken Products At Trader Joe's You Can't Miss Out On

When it comes to nutritious proteins, chicken is a tough one to beat. Nutritional benefits of the bird vary depending on which part you're eating, but chicken is generally stocked to the gills (or should we say beaks?) with lean protein, vitamins, and important minerals like zinc, copper, and iron. Chicken is also an incredibly versatile ingredient: It pairs well with any number of sauces, can be jazzed up with hundreds of different herbs and spices, and can serve as the perfect filling for everything from salads to nachos to lettuce wraps.

There are many chicken offerings on supermarket shelves today, but most stores carry the same products: chicken salad on a croissant. Frozen chicken Alfredo. Smoked chicken breast deli meat. While these are all fine and dandy in and of themselves, chicken has a whole lot of potential that's not being recognized by most stores.

Enter Trader Joe's. It isn't a store to do things like the rest, and when it comes to chicken products, this cult favorite grocer doesn't fail to disappoint. At an affordable price point, Trader Joe's sells a plethora of chicken products ranging from items that would be approved by a bodybuilder to items approved by a group of college students on a Friday night — some, of course, better than others. Wondering what the absolute standouts are when it comes to poultry at Trader Joe's? We're glad you asked! Here are 14 of the best chicken products the store has to offer.