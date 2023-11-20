Chicken, Pear, And Walnut Chopped Salad Recipe

Many people believe that salads are a summer dish and that they should be reserved only for too-warm-to-cook days. While salads can be refreshing on a hot day and are a great way to use all of the glorious summer produce, a hearty chopped salad with just the right combination of flavors and textures is welcome any season of the year.

This recipe for chicken, pear, and walnut chopped salad, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a dish that can be enjoyed year-round. Cooling and fresh, but also substantial and satisfying, this salad will fulfill even the fussiest of eaters. This dish is a feast of flavors: Packed full of roasted chicken breast for a big hit of lean protein, as well as sweet pears, toasted walnuts, beets, and dolce Gorgonzola. Finished off with a simple and delicious Dijon and maple salad dressing, this salad is anything but boring.

Perfect served on its own for a healthy and hearty lunch, or as a side salad to pair with other dishes, this chicken, pear, and walnut chopped salad will please just about everyone.