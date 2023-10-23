The Secret To Utterly Craveable Greek Salad Is Way More Feta

Making Greek salad is easy, but making a good Greek salad, that's another story. Despite that recipes may vary, the dish generally consists of ripe tomatoes, cool cucumbers, zesty onions, earthy olives, and briny feta all dressed in a tangy vinaigrette. With so few ingredients, selecting the highest quality products is important — and knowing how to use them is just as essential. The reality is that when it comes to achieving a more flavorful salad, the answer might be as simple as rethinking how to use your ingredients, especially feta.

Less is more, except when it's not. In the case of Greek salad, a better-tasting result is a matter of adding more feta. However, rather than tossing in feta by the fistful, use the cheese in a more effective way by mixing it directly into the dressing. By changing the way you incorporate the cheese, you enhance enjoyment as you guarantee every bite will be full of creamy and tangy goodness.

All you need to do, according to Instagram's Eating With Emily, is mash half of the required feta in a bowl before mixing it with a splash of lemon, red wine vinegar, and a drizzle of olive oil. Then, go about building the rest of your salad, before finishing with the remaining bits of feta.