Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Who Has The Better Frozen Kimbap?

Kimbap is one of Korea's favorite street foods. It includes an array of ingredients with rice rolled inside a dried seaweed wrapper. Kimbap has been a staple of the country's cuisine since the 1930s, as it is easy to transport, can be eaten with your hands, is nourishing, and may include any combination of cooked meat and vegetables you have readily available. While the finished products are a convenient lunch or snack-time favorite, making the rolls at home takes time. You must prepare the rice, marinate and cook the meat, and prep the vegetables.

In the summer of 2023, Trader Joe's made kimbap a little more accessible to kimbap lovers in America by introducing a vegetarian version of the rolls to its customers, setting off a kimbap craze, with the product selling out at stores nationwide. Even today, the product is still in high demand, with customers being allowed to purchase only two products per household daily.

In April 2024, social media began buzzing that Costco was introducing its veggie-style version made in South Korea in select locations across the U.S., which had me wondering which kimbap is better. To decide, I picked up each product and put them through a rigorous taste test to find out who makes the better rice roll.

All prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.