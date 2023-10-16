The Unique, Expert-Approved Kimbap Combos You Need To Try

If you've been trying your hand at making kimbap at home and looking to spice things up with the filling, you've come to the right place. We reached out to James Beard Award Best Chef semifinalist Ji Hye Kim, owner of the Korean restaurant Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, about how to breathe new life into kimbap, and she did not disappoint.

For those of you who don't know, kimbap is a Korean dish that translates to seaweed and rice. It's often compared to Japanese sushi because they share the very distinct look of seaweed wrapped around rice and filling, but once you take a bite of kimbap, you know there's a world of difference. For one, kimbap seasons its rice with sesame oil instead of rice vinegar. In addition, kimbap doesn't use raw fish as an ingredient. Instead, a typical kimbap roll is served with carrots, pickled radish, scallions, fried egg, bulgogi beef, spinach, and fish cake (odeng). But if you're looking for a fresh take on an old favorite, Kim gave us three of her favorite kimbap combos for you all to try out.