An Expert's Advice For Perfecting Your Homemade Kimbap

If you're unfamiliar, kimbap (also commonly written as gimbap) is a Korean dish that resembles sushi and consists of rice, seaweed, and various fillings. While both kimbap and sushi can generally be defined as rice rolls with various ingredients inside, the two are distinct from one another in key ways. For example, sushi typically includes raw seafood, while kimbap usually contains cooked ingredients. Another important difference is in the seasoning. Sushi is seasoned with sushi vinegar, while kimbap is seasoned with sesame oil.

And much like sushi, it can definitely be overwhelming to approach making kimbap at home. But it doesn't have to be! Tasting Table spoke with an expert, Chef Ji Hye Kim, the founder of Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the inside scoop on how to make kimbap at home, and why you should try it. When asked for advice on perfecting homemade kimbap, Kim said, "Don't overthink it! Instead of trying to stick to the fillings you've seen in a recipe, have fun making your own combination of flavors." Luckily, Kim's advice didn't stop there. Here are her four key tips to keep in mind.