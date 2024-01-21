11 Best Places To Get Kimbap In Los Angeles

The spelling of this dish ranges from kimbap, to gimbap, to kimbob, but the taste of this traditional Korean street food remains the same no matter how it's written: excellent. For those who have never tried this dish, kimbap looks somewhat similar to sushi (specifically maki) at first glance. The basics are the same — a thin seaweed sheet, rice, and fillings, but there are also quite a few significant differences.

First of all, the rice layer, flavored with sesame oil, is thinner than in most maki rolls. This allows much more room for a combination of flavorful fillings. Second, meat-and-veggie fillings are generally more common in kimbap rolls than in sushi rolls. Most importantly, the roll itself is significantly larger than a regular maki roll. If you're going to dine on kimbap, make sure you start with a big appetite.

You might be wondering where to find these delicious seaweed rice rolls in Los Angeles. Thanks partly to the large Korean diaspora, there are lots of wonderful restaurants and stands serving kimbap in the city. Since this dish is considered street food, most of the establishments listed below are no-frills places, with no dressing up, or sometimes even sitting down, required. Though quite a few of these eateries are in Koreatown, you can also find great kimbap places in other neighborhoods as well, particularly outside of central Los Angeles. The kimbap eateries named in this article were sourced via online reviews, social media, and, most importantly, personal experience.