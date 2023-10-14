An Expert's Tip For Rolling Perfect Kimbap Without A Bamboo Mat

If you don't have access to a Ziploc bag, Chef Ji Hye Kim suggests another method involving food-grade gloves. "Put a few drops of sesame oil and rub the gloved hands, especially the fingers. Once you have the rice [lined up on] the seaweed sheets, take care to move one end of the rice-lined sheets evenly by holding two corners closer to you, instead of moving just one corner at a time, to roll the kimbap." With this hack, you'll have perfectly even rolls and will be savoring sesame oil with each bite.

So, what if you don't have food-grade gloves, zip-top bags, or a bamboo mat at home? Before you start ordering things online or head out to the supermarket, simply wash your hands thoroughly. Kim's next advice is straightforward and ingenious: "Just oil your fingers and palms! The key is that you want to avoid the rice and the seaweed sheet from sticking to your fingers and ripping. The oil will prevent sticking and carefully moving two corners of the seaweed sheet will help [prevent] ripping." Now, you can prepare and savor kimbap at home any time. All you truly need are the ingredients and a few common items from your kitchen — or just your own clean hands.