The Ultra-Flavorful Way To Turn Trader Joe's Kimbap Into A New Snack

Trader Joe's kimbap features a tasty combination of seasoned rice, braised tofu, and crunchy veggies wrapped in seaweed. It reached celebrity status soon after its release, with stores struggling to keep it in stock and limiting purchase amounts when it became available again. These days, it's a bit easier to find kimbap — my local stores in southern California almost always have it in stock when I visit — and fans are trying different ways of preparing and serving them.

It's simple enough to prepare Trader Joe's kimbap — just microwave for two minutes in the bag, and they're ready to eat. However, one easy way to boost flavor and make kimbap into a delicious new snack is to fry them. You can either microwave them first for about a minute to soften the pieces for easier separation, or just pull them apart or slice with a knife and fry them from frozen. This method adds some crispy texture to each bite, making it a perfect snack that's great on its own or dipped in sauce. If you can't find them, you may be able to find Costco's version, which we actually preferred over Trader Joe's. You can also try your hand at making homemade veggie kimbap, which comes together in under 30 minutes.