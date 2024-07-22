The Ultra-Flavorful Way To Turn Trader Joe's Kimbap Into A New Snack
Trader Joe's kimbap features a tasty combination of seasoned rice, braised tofu, and crunchy veggies wrapped in seaweed. It reached celebrity status soon after its release, with stores struggling to keep it in stock and limiting purchase amounts when it became available again. These days, it's a bit easier to find kimbap — my local stores in southern California almost always have it in stock when I visit — and fans are trying different ways of preparing and serving them.
It's simple enough to prepare Trader Joe's kimbap — just microwave for two minutes in the bag, and they're ready to eat. However, one easy way to boost flavor and make kimbap into a delicious new snack is to fry them. You can either microwave them first for about a minute to soften the pieces for easier separation, or just pull them apart or slice with a knife and fry them from frozen. This method adds some crispy texture to each bite, making it a perfect snack that's great on its own or dipped in sauce. If you can't find them, you may be able to find Costco's version, which we actually preferred over Trader Joe's. You can also try your hand at making homemade veggie kimbap, which comes together in under 30 minutes.
Level up your Trader Joe's kimbap
Frying is the easiest way to up-level your Trader Joe's kimbap, and you have a few options for preparing it that way. The package instructions recommend adding pieces to hot oil and pan frying for two minutes on each side. You can take that even further by either giving it an egg wash before frying or by coating in flour, followed by beaten egg and then frying until golden. You can also throw them in the air fryer — set the rolls on foil then air fry for seven to eight minutes at 400 degrees. I found that the pan fry is superior to air frying for the crispy exterior, but in a pinch air frying is a good alternative (and an easy one for those without a microwave).
There are also plenty of ways to add a flavor boost to your frozen kimbap. I like to add a little bit of Trader Joe's umami seasoning to the beaten egg, but even a pinch of salt works. Frying in toasted sesame oil adds a new dimension to the rolls as well. Then, if you want to dip them in something, gochujang, spicy mayo, or soy sauce pair well, but these kimbap are plenty flavorful without sauce. The trick to ensure kimbap perfection is to let them sit for a few minutes after cooking for the best texture.