6 Small Kitchen Appliances To Buy And 6 To Avoid At Costco
Choosing the right kitchen appliance for your home can be tricky. From price and function to aesthetics and available counter space, there is a lot to take into consideration. Costco, the all-purpose purveyor of everyday goods, is a great place for affordably priced kitchen appliances. You can purchase a four-slice toaster, a digital air fryer, and a professional blender in a single visit. The Costco caveat, however, is choosing which appliance to get.
In true warehouse retail fashion, the shelves are stocked with a wide range of options. Looks aren't always the best indicator, though. There are lots of nice-looking appliances that operate poorly and super expensive ones with unnecessary features. Name brands aren't always reliable, either. Some lesser-known brands cost less yet work just as well, and sometimes better. To prevent unnecessary splurging on expensive kitchen appliances, we did an online deep dive into a wide selection of firsthand customer reviews to uncover which offers provide the best bang for your buck, and which to avoid at all costs, er ... Costco.
Buy: Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia is a little-known kitchen appliances brand that sells some products exclusively at Costco. The most popular is the 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, an upgrade from the previous 7-quart model. Along with additional space, it includes a viewing window, internal light, an intuitive control panel with blue-light indicators, and can reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You get all that for the low price of $49.99, and according to online reviews, it works better than it probably should.
People say it's surprisingly quiet, easy to use, and superior to any toaster oven with an air fryer feature. For many, the Gourmia replaced the oven as the go-to for cooking daily recipes. It's also easy to clean, uses minimal counter space, and doesn't overheat the kitchen. Pros aside, the Gourmia air fryer is mostly great due to its price. There are some reported issues with its functioning over long periods, but when it works, it works really well and is more than capable of whipping up delicious air fryer hacks.
Avoid: Sur La Table 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven
Unless you're looking for a one-way ticket to disappointment, you should never buy a new kitchen appliance based on price alone. That's certainly the case with Sur La Table's 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven, a cheaply priced and made, seven-in-one multi-functional machine with 16 one-touch presets. You would never know from the looks of it that beneath its quaint and cute aesthetic, lives a poorly constructed air fryer. An eye-catching design wasn't enough to prevent this compact contraption from receiving scores of negative reviews.
Many say that it cooks foods unevenly and sometimes undercooks; even toast must be flipped midway. It makes an incessantly loud beeping noise whenever you interact with it that can't be adjusted — five annoying beeps when the food is ready. One Reddit reviewer noted that it's so loud it wakes his wife from another room with the door closed. Another reported that they replaced theirs with a new one shortly after purchasing it because it would randomly stop air frying halfway. From a strong chemical smell to complex tray insertion, the bad reviews just keep on coming! Someone's air fryer crapped out after a year, directly followed by another who said it died the first time they tried using it. Steer clear of this air fryer.
Buy: Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender
Costco sells a range of blenders from well-known brands like Vitamix, Ninja, Cuisinart, and Nutribullet, amongst others. Yet, when compared, Vitamix is usually regarded as the best blender brand. The Costco-exclusive Venturist Pro is on the pricier end but totally worth it, and we'll explain why. It's made by an award-winning brand that has been making blenders since 1921. When it comes to functionality and ease of use, professional chefs and home cooks love it.
Vitamix blenders are built to last and with proper care, can even be passed down. The Venturist Pro is one of the more affordable models, too — some cost nearly twice the amount. If price is a concern, Costco has frequent sales, so there is a chance you can get your hands on one for even less. From grinding nuts and making powdered sugar to mixing smoothies, you'll never want another blender after you use a Vitamix.
Avoid: Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System
The Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System is a fully loaded purchase that somehow misses the mark. At face value, the features are impressive. It's super stacked with 20% more blending capacity than other Ninja models and includes an 88-ounce pitcher, 9-cup food processor, seven preset Auto-iQ for simplified blending, and two 24-ounce single-serve cups. Simply put, it seemingly has everything you need to put your blending skills to work. So why does it fail to stick the landing?
For all that it offers, people report experiencing issues with its blending power. When blending fibrous foods in the main pitcher, the liquid turns out grainy rather than smooth. And, one reviewer on Reddit even had to replace theirs after an ice cube got stuck in the blade and the motor died. Apparently, it happened in seconds when their back was turned, which is ironic because this blender's 1,600-peak-watt motor base was made specifically to "crush ice to snow." Other criticisms include its dangerous cleaning process and excessive noise level. What's worse, lots of reviews suggest paying extra for Vitamix, or getting something cheaper, rather than settling for a mid-tier buy.
Buy: Ninja DualBrew XL
When considering buying a new coffee maker, Keurig and Nespresso usually come to mind before Ninja. But, just because a brand is more popular, that doesn't mean that it's the better option. Costco sells the Ninja DuelBrew XL, an affordably versatile coffee maker that can brew grounds or pods in three styles: classic, rich, or over ice. It's pretty, easy to clean, and, according to longtime users, just might inspire you to replace your Keurig. Some even use it to brew tea.
If you enjoy a simple cup of quality Joe, the Ninja DuelBrew XL costs less than $150 and can certainly cure your caffeine cravings. Some have even reported finding it on sale for less than $100. People call it a reliable, durable type of coffee maker that still works like it's new out of the box, even after years of use. Need another incentive? It's compatible with most K-cups, too!
Avoid: Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe
If Nespresso had a dollar for every negative review that the Vertuo Next received, it'd be raking in even more revenue. Not only did we rank it as one of the worst Nespresso machines, but it's probably one of the worst-reviewed coffee makers on the market. Perks like an affordable price tag, a wide range of color options, and a large brew capacity are overshadowed by its poor design. There's a laundry list of complaints, from a defective brewing function to the noisy rattling it does when it brews, and issues with leaking water.
Unlike the regular Vertuo Next, the Deluxe model sold by Costco includes a built-in Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother, which lets you make more coffee styles. It also comes with 32 coffee and espresso capsules and a $20 coffee voucher to Nespresso.com. Don't get distracted by the extra add-ons, though. Being able to make more coffee styles is nice, but the machine is still the same poorly constructed piece of equipment.
Buy: Panasonic 2.2 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven
Though everyone is hopping on the air fryer train, microwaves are proven cooking machines here to stay. The Panasonic 2.2 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven sold by Costco is loaded with all the wattage you need for delicious meal-making. It has a sleek stainless steel design and enough space to fit a 16-inch casserole dish. Along with everyday favorites, there are 14 meal presets that'll save you more time in the kitchen, too, including everything from rice and quinoa to oatmeal, omelets, soups, frozen entrees, and more.
What this large model takes up in space, it makes up for in versatility. Reviews say it cooks food evenly and quickly and does an excellent defrosting job. In other words, it's an awesome value buy that can handle most cooking needs. This particular model is an online exclusive as well, so you don't have to worry about whether your local Costco stocks it.
Avoid: Panasonic 1.3 cu. Countertop Microwave
Panasonic makes another microwave model that's similar to the 2.2 cu., but is somehow on the receiving end of countless negative reviews. A side-by-side comparison reveals that both feature Panasonic's advanced patented cyclonic inverter technology and have nearly identical wattage — the 1.3 cu. has 1,200-watt cooking power compared to the other's 1,250 watts. The two also have around the same number of auto cook settings. When it comes down to it, the biggest difference between them is power (barely) and size. They even look pretty similar. So why does this particular model miss the mark?
Well, for one, owners say that it will inevitably stop working, with several reporting that theirs started malfunctioning after a few short years. Other complaints include issues with the door switch and uneven cooking. Basically, it isn't a microwave that you want to put things in. Panasonic's 2.2 cu. model may cost more, but it also includes a one-year warranty and is $40 off at the moment. You might as well pay a little extra for the larger microwave with better reviews.
Buy: Crock-Pot 20 oz. Lunch Warmer 2-Pack
Crock-Pots deserve to be in the kitchen appliance hall of fame. They simplify cooking complex, time-consuming dishes that require monitoring. You can add ingredients, leave to run errands, and then return home to the aroma of slow-cooked pulled pork, a savory stew, and more. Costco sells an ingenious pair of miniature Crock-Pots. The 20 oz. Lunch Crock Food Warmer 2-Pack will take your lunch break game to the next level. It's a bowl-sized duo made for the portable convenience of people with busy work schedules.
It comes with a seal-and-store lid and can be used as a container until you're ready to warm up your food. Then, after it's warm, it's ready and waiting to be enjoyed on your 15-minute break. Having two is especially useful; you can leave one at home and take another to work to avoid awkward break room conversations. Reviews say that it does a better job of cooking foods evenly than a microwave, and beyond typical slow-cooker recipes, people also use it to reheat meatballs, pasta, and breakfast sandwiches. The best part is the price, which is an unbeatable $59.99.
Avoid: Cuisinart Custom 4-Slice Toaster
Cuisinart is well-known for making affordably priced small kitchen appliances but has never had a reputation for durable, long-lasting products. Unfortunately, the Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster fails to earn Cuisinart cool points. According to reviews, it's an overpriced machine that looks nice but doesn't do a great job toasting bread evenly. If you prefer darker toast, steer clear of this model. Not only does it toast unevenly, but it also requires multiple cycles to achieve a more charred consistency.
What's worse is that different slots offer different results. And, there are limited toast settings that prevent subtle adjustments. Some have reported that slices get stuck in the bread rack, too, which oddly only lifts if you press the cancel button before it finishes toasting. It, apparently, tends to burn toast on one side even on a low setting, and doesn't fit larger slices as well. With so many reviewers calling this toaster a fail, it's an obvious red flag.
Buy: Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5-Quart Multi-Cooker
Another amazing kitchen appliance made by the trusted brand Ninja is the Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8.5-Quart Multi-Cooker. It's a souped-up slow cooker capable of making a range of delicious home-cooked meals. There are eight cooking functions to choose from: searing, sautéing, proofing, baking, braising, sous vide, and, of course, slow cooking. Food can be made directly in the pot or transferred to an oven, where it can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. And if that doesn't excite your inner chef, the glowing reviews definitely will.
Longtime owners say that it's extremely well-made, especially for the low price. Highlights include its stylish design, smart functions, quick heat-up time, and overall quality construction. You can go from searing to slow-cooking without having to clean the pot. That said, it is huge and takes up considerable countertop real estate. It is great for making large meals but might not be the best option for small kitchens. With so many cooking functions, though, the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker can technically replace your other appliances.
Avoid: Sur La Table Digital Kettle With Infuser
Another budget buy that's not worth your hard-earned cash is Sur La Table's Digital Kettle. Much like the brand's aforementioned air fryer, this sleek stainless steel appliance looks better than it operates. A deep dive into online reviews reveals a long list of issues. From water leakage and settings that randomly change after removing the kettle to a malfunctioning base that continues to heat the kettle to the selected temperature even after it's emptied.
One of the more blaring criticisms is its poor construction. It has a reputation for crapping out after only a year of use. Along with heating issues, several have criticized the "keep warm" function, too, which is hard to activate after the kettle is lifted. If that doesn't convince you to sidestep this awful appliance, the bad reviews on the Sur La Table website should.
Methodology
To determine which were the best and worst small kitchen appliances from Costco, I did a thorough dive into customer reviews on the company's main website and compared them against an aggregate of reviews from sites like Reddit, YouTube, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. I also took into consideration cost, aesthetics, size, durability over time, and how effectively it performs.