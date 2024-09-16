6 Small Kitchen Appliances To Buy And 6 To Avoid At Costco

Choosing the right kitchen appliance for your home can be tricky. From price and function to aesthetics and available counter space, there is a lot to take into consideration. Costco, the all-purpose purveyor of everyday goods, is a great place for affordably priced kitchen appliances. You can purchase a four-slice toaster, a digital air fryer, and a professional blender in a single visit. The Costco caveat, however, is choosing which appliance to get.

In true warehouse retail fashion, the shelves are stocked with a wide range of options. Looks aren't always the best indicator, though. There are lots of nice-looking appliances that operate poorly and super expensive ones with unnecessary features. Name brands aren't always reliable, either. Some lesser-known brands cost less yet work just as well, and sometimes better. To prevent unnecessary splurging on expensive kitchen appliances, we did an online deep dive into a wide selection of firsthand customer reviews to uncover which offers provide the best bang for your buck, and which to avoid at all costs, er ... Costco.