14 Tips And Tricks For Using A Vitamix Blender

Vitamix has prioritized product quality since launching in 1921. After 100 years, four generations, and sales in 130 countries, Vitamix continuously ranks as one of the best blender brands. It's the preferred choice of blender in many professional kitchens due to its powerful motors, robust construction, and versatility. As the veil between the kitchen and the diner grows thinner, there is more interest in what chefs are doing and using in their workspaces. As a result, there is an uptick in the market for commercial kitchen equipment, and a sizable demand for it comes from home cooks.

The secret's been out about Vitamix for a while. But what's everyone raving about? Vitamixes are popular because they can do and handle a lot. However, many people want or have one, yet still don't know how to unlock its potential. In the professional kitchen, cooks quickly learn many ways to use the prophetic blender — ways that enable them to emulsify sauces, blitz toasted spices, and blend agar agar into large volumes of hot liquid. But what if you just want to make a smoothie? Well, there's a correct way to do that, too. In this quick guide, we take you through a whirlwind of blender techniques that will help you get the most out of your fancy Vitamix.