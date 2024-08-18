Every Nespresso Machine, Ranked Worst To Best
It can seem nearly impossible to face the hustle and bustle of life without a coffee in hand. From the delicate taste of arabica to the rich flavor of robusta, no beverage can get you to the finish line quite like coffee. The aroma alone is enough to inspire hope. While coffee is widely available at cafés, grocery stores, and restaurants, the convenience of making a quality cup of joe at home is unbeatable.
Nespresso's line of coffee machines has made the brand a household name. Whether you prefer the energizing burst of espresso, the foam-topped surge of a latte, a classic Americano, or a refreshing iced coffee, Nespresso has you covered. There are options for those on a budget and for bean purists who are willing to shell out hundreds for a high-end machine. Overall, the pricier Nespresso machines include more features and look fancier, but its affordable models are equally effective, and depending on your needs, may be a better buy.
I compared the price, function, appearance, and ease-of-use of each of these models to see how they stack up against one another. I also used my personal experience with Nespresso machines throughout the years to create this list of every Nespresso machine, ranked from worst to best.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on location.
15. Vertuo Next
Coffee-making beginners and skilled baristas alike should steer clear of the Nespresso Vertuo Next. It's the first Nespresso machine to be made with 40% recycled plastic. While this machine is attractive to look at, its performance leaves a lot to be desired. On the surface, it has several attractive qualities — like an affordable price tag, 11 color options, and a brew capacity of up to 18 ounces — but that hasn't kept it from receiving ugly reviews.
Long-time Nespresso fans say that it's prone to going haywire within a few short months of purchase. There's a long list of complaints — from a brewing function that suddenly stops after the first cup, to water leakage, and a tendency to over-rattle. I can attest to this; I borrowed a friend's Vertuo Next for a week once and can recall how noisy it was. The Vertuo Next would be great if it were made better. Nespresso owners recommend the Vertuo Plus or Evoluo as alternatives to this machine.
14. Gran Lattissima
Nespresso's Gran Lattissima is a nice, stylishly modern countertop addition that takes up minimal space. It can whip up lattes and flat whites, and it even has a built-in milk frother. That said, sorry coffee enthusiasts, Nespresso machines don't brew authentic espresso. The pod-style approach makes it impossible to create the conditions needed to brew the real thing. And that's good to know if you're particular about coffee, as the Gran Lattissima costs $649.99. I enjoy the taste of Nespresso coffee, but I'd still recommend saving your hard-earned cash for another machine.
Although it offers a wide selection of milk-based coffee options, there have been several complaints about this pricey pod-maker. According to reviews, this machine lacks in the crema department. It also churns out inconsistent cup amounts, has trouble making the water hot enough, and requires lots of descaling. The Lattissima One model has the same milk frother function and is nearly half the price — though it features fewer coffee styles. As an alternative, some suggest buying the Nespresso Vertuo Plus and Aeroccino combo — the latter of which is a milk frother. Others recommend the Creatista Plus because it's $150 cheaper, easier to clean, and comes with a superior frother.
13. Lattissima One
The Lattissima One is basically the same as the larger Gran model but comes with fewer coffee options. It's limited to espressos, lungos, cappuccinos, and latte macchiatos and carries a $399.99 price tag. Oddly enough, Nespresso decided to give the Lattissima One and Gran similar-sized water tanks, even though the latter has a larger milk container. What's more, owners say the Lattissima One is noisy and tends to rattle when it brews. It requires frequent cleaning as well, which is another con because people say that the milk tube is a challenge to clean thoroughly. Plus, the frother is composed of several individual parts that must be disassembled first. Additional maintenance may be a red flag for those with little time to spare in the morning.
The frother receives its fair share of complaints, too. The froth from the machine tends to have a weak consistency and spurts out messily, splattering countertops in the process. It ranks higher than the Gran model based on price alone. Although it's easy on the eyes, Nespresso sells better machines that cost less and can brew the same beverages.
12. Creatista Pro
The Nespresso Creatista Pro is a top-of-the-line machine equipped with a steam pipe for milk frothing, a broad range of programmable milk-based coffee recipes to flex your latte art skills, and a streamlined cleaning system with an auto-purge function. Plus, it has a luxurious look that'll turn heads and make your neighbors jealous. Those are the pros, though, the con is that you'll have to pay $849.99 to experience this stylish workhorse.
American-based users, in particular, should be wary of this model. Multiple users have reported that when the machine is plugged into a 110 to 120-volt outlet, it doesn't allow you to steam milk and brew coffee simultaneously. It's uncertain whether Nespresso has addressed the issue, but the dual function appears to work fine in Europe where the standard voltage ranges from 220 to 240.
Reviewers also say that the Creatista Plus is a better alternative. Not only is it $250 cheaper, but it also features the same 19-bar pressure pump and steam pipe milk frother and takes up less counter space. The Pro has a super-sized water tank, which isn't necessary (unless you consume copious amounts of coffee). And to top it off, the Plus comes with a two-year warranty and more power wattage. I ranked the Creatista Pro over the Lattissima models because it's better overall, despite a few hiccups. Overall, it's a bougie buy for people looking to splurge.
11. Vertuo Creatista
Nespresso's Vertuo line also has a Creatista model. It's a shiny, sexy, and stainless steel beauty that looks like something you'd find at your local coffee shop. You can brew six sizes of coffee, hot or iced. The capsule container holds a whopping 16 pods, and the water tank is massive enough to handle all of your coffee needs. The highlight, however, is the integrated steam wand that creates a creamy froth. Whereas the Lattissimas have built-in milk containers, this one comes with a separate jug for milk that's much easier to clean.
That said, a sleek design and impressive beverage selection don't come cheap. The Vertuo Creatista will run you $699.99. Along with emptying your pockets, reviews of the machine are mixed. Those who have experienced both the Vertuo and Original line machines say that the latter makes superior espresso. The Creatista also tends to leak water if the tank isn't positioned properly. Additionally, some people recommend opting for a Vertuo Plus and Aeroccino combo, rather than shelling out hundreds for this one. The coffee quality is, apparently, not distinguishable enough to justify the extra cost. There's no denying that it's an attractive machine, though.
10. Vertuo Lattissima
Nespresso's Vertuo Lattissima model is more affordable than the Vertuo Creatista — but it's not as fancy. Looks aren't everything, though. The biggest difference between the two is that the Creatista has an integrated milk frother rather than a steam wand. Otherwise, a side-by-side comparison reveals that the two models offer similar functionality. The Vertuo Lattissima's water tank is only 13 ounces smaller, the milk capacity is identical, and it includes the same brew options — except the Creatista does flat whites and caffè lattes while the Lattissima does not. Unless you're particular about foam and aesthetics, this machine is a perfectly suitable option.
The downside to Nespresso's Vertuo line is that the pods are super expensive and are the only type that can be used. The Vertuo Lattissima is priced slightly lower than the Creatista, but not nearly as low as some of the other models on this list. It's a great buy if you really like cappuccinos and lattes. It comes with a 2-year warranty, too. I'd recommend it over the Creatista simply because of that.
8. Pixie
The Pixie is not a magical-looking machine; it's basic and compact, costs $229.99, and only makes espressos and lungos. It has an impressive 19-bar pressure system — but most Nespresso machines have that. Its industrial minimalist design isn't bad, nothing is wrong with how it functions, and it has gotten positive reviews — some of which are even glowing. But several Nespresso machines already offer what the Pixie does.
Although it's slightly more expensive, the retro-style CitiZ delivers the same quality coffee and is a prettier addition to your kitchen. The Vertuo Plus is another superior espresso option. It's almost half the price and offers a wider variety of beverages. A similarly compact model, the Vertuo Pop+, comes in more colors and makes a wider range of brews than the Pixie. People who own the Pixie say they love it, so it's clear it can get the job done — but there are others I would recommend over it.
9. Vertuo Pop+
Marketed as Nespresso's "most colorful Vertuo ever," the Pop+ is a compact and low-priced option for entry-level machine owners. You can brew five sizes of coffee with it and choose between 11 colors. There is also a deluxe model with a larger water tank. The $129.99 price tag (for the standard version) makes this an attractive buy, and while it isn't a perfect machine, I consider it a worthy purchase. The small size of the Vertuo Pop+ works both for and against it.
Individuals with limited counter space who prefer espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, and mug-size drinks — which is probably most people — should consider purchasing the Pop+. The one annoying thing about this machine though, is that you have to remove the drip stand to brew beverages over 150 milliliters (about 5 ounces). Besides that, it's a good buy for Nespresso first-timers. The one-touch technology of the Pop+ simplifies brewing, and unlike pricier models, it's super easy to clean.
7. Vertuo Chrome
Unassuming yet stylish, the Vertuo Chrome (also known as, simply, the Vertuo) is one of the more affordable Nespresso machines. If you enjoy simple, no-frills coffee, it's a great way to kick off your Nespresso obsession. The Chrome uses the brand's Centrifusion technology, which spins capsules at 4,000 revolutions per minute. The process rapidly blends coffee grounds with hot water and creates a layer of crema. You can make single and double espresso, a gran lungo, and an 8-ounce cup of joe with this machine. What the Vertuo Chrome lacks in variety, it makes up for in effectiveness.
One common complaint is that the crema tastes bitter, but the price is so low that it's hard to be disappointed. The machine will only cost you $219.99. It may not be café quality, but the coffee is good and looks nice. There are five colors to choose from and it will still leave you with plenty of counter space. You can also purchase a Nespresso Aeroccino4 milk frother to make cappuccinos and lattes. The combo is a great deal if you're looking to do more than black coffee.
6. Evoluo
The Nespresso Evoluo, another budget-friendly option, is almost identical to the Chrome. These are two of the best options within the super compact machine category. Both cost the same, offer the same coffee selection, come in five colors, and have similar dimensions. The biggest difference is that you can brew more cups of coffee with the Evoluo, which is why I chose to rank it higher. It holds four more large capsules and more water than the Chrome.
Compared to most other Nespresso machines, the Evoluo is an all-around great buy. For an affordable price, you get exactly what you pay for — all without a fancy learning curve. And if you want to upgrade to milk-based coffees by purchasing the Aeroccino4, the combined total will still be less than buying a premium machine. You can easily elevate your coffee game later. Or, grab the Vertuo Plus, which costs less, comes in more colors, has an adjustable water tank, and is more compact.
5. CitiZ
The Nespresso CitiZ, a reasonably-priced model with a sleek, award-winning retro design, was made for espresso lovers. The CitiZ is just $279.99 and features a 19-bar, high-performance pump, which ensures optimal flavor extraction. It heats up in only 25 seconds and only takes about 20 seconds to brew a shot. You can also brew lungo coffee or remove the drip tray for taller glasses. I once taste-tested a pod of Ristretto Italiano at a Nespresso boutique that was brewed with a CitiZ machine; it may have been the best-tasting coffee I've tried from the brand.
Nespresso manufactures two other, similarly priced espresso machines in its Original line: the Pixie and the CitiZ & Milk (which has a built-in Aeroccino3). The former is $50 cheaper than the CitiZ, but the CitiZ is much nicer and will look way better on your countertop. If money isn't tight, the CitiZ & Milk does everything the CitiZ does and more — for just $70 extra. To be fair, both CitiZs are good options depending on your needs. I'd recommend them over the Evoluo and Chrome too, because they look way better and only cost a little more.
4. CitiZ & Milk
The CitiZ & Milk is the CitiZ on steroids. It retains the retro flourishes but elevates them with premium metal finishing and a built-in Aeroccino3. It costs more than the CitiZ model but offers considerably more bang for your buck. With this fancy machine, you can spruce your morning up with an espresso, lungo, cappuccino, or a latte macchiato. Hot milk is just one highlight, the CitiZ & Milk also heats water. Each morning, you can get your froth on or hop on the espresso express.
Despite the extra pizazz, it weighs less than the CitiZ. And if space is a concern, the ability to brew a wider selection of beverages may make reorganizing your kitchen worth it. Reviews say that the CitiZ & Milk is easy to use, consistent, and a workhorse that'll last years with proper maintenance. There are very few complaints that people have about this machine. If milk-based coffee beverages aren't your cup of joe, however, then I recommend grabbing the CitiZ. Otherwise, this model is an all-around better choice.
3. Creatista Plus
I've already covered the Creatista Pro, now let's look at the Plus model and why I consider it the better choice. Both come in elegant stainless steel, but the Plus ups the ante with three additional color options. Skip paying an extra $250 and instead let the Plus unlock your creative spirit with beautiful latte art — while on a budget. It brews the same range of milk-based coffee beverages and has the same intuitive user interface. The two machines are so identical that it seems odd that Nespresso even sells the Creatista Pro in the first place.
To make matters more confusing, the Plus comes with a two-year warranty, while the Pro only has Nespresso's standard one-year warranty. Why would anyone spend nearly $1,000 on a Creatista Pro without the longest warranty possible? The Plus hands-down the better buy if it's in your budget. And with it, you'll be able to personalize your brew every time.
2. Essenza Mini
The Essenza Mini is a great option for first-time buyers and seasoned coffee sippers. This sleek, slim, and simple machine allows you to dress your countertop in one of six vibrant color options. The brand even calls it its "most compact espresso machine." Not only is this coffee maker ridiculously affordable ($179.99), but it's extremely easy to use and delivers the delicious taste Nespresso is known for.
Even if the Essenza Mini isn't flawless, it's not far off. It does what it's made to do and nothing more. It's a good option for people who live in small apartments or need an easy, low-cost machine. It's also a great gift for a coffee-loving friend. You can pair it with the Aeroccino4 when you're ready to froth things up, too. That said, Nespresso is a pioneer in coffee, so it knows a thing or two about making quality machines, and the top-ranking product on this list is the brand's real shining star. It has everything the Essenza Mini does and more.
1. Vertuo Plus Deluxe
I now present my top-ranked pick: the Vertuo Plus Deluxe. Both it and the second-ranked Essenza Mini are workhorses, so why does the Vertuo Plus Deluxe take the top spot? The Vertuo Plus Deluxe has more brew options and colors and has a larger capsule capacity. Plus, the water tank is three times larger. That means that you can enjoy three times the coffee without having to refill it. It also gets points because the water tank is adjustable and can be positioned for any setting.
The reviews of this machine are stellar as well. People who've owned one for years have experienced minimal, if not zero, issues. The biggest complaint is the cost of the pods rather than the machine itself. And although this machine doesn't make milky coffees, you can always make endless cappuccinos by purchasing an Aeroccino4 milk frother. The Vertuo Plus Deluxe is easily my favorite Nespresso machine and one you should consider buying.
Methodology
In order to rank Nespresso's line of coffee machines, I compared the number of brew options that each machine offers, as well as its price, ease of use, and any complaints aggregated from online reviews. I also used personal insight where applicable.