The Downside Of Having A Nespresso Vertuo Machine If You Prefer More Choices

Wake up bleary-eyed each morning and need a hot cup of Joe to function? The Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine is right up your alley because it doesn't need to be programmed with a series of complicated buttons. The coffee pods have a special barcode printed on them that the machine reads to create the perfect blend of Java with zero guesswork, courtesy of a one-touch system. However, there is a downside to this technology — generic coffee capsules that don't feature a barcode aren't recognized by the machine. This means you can't use unbranded pods to make your morning coffee with any of the appliances in the Vertuo line (such as the Creatista, Pop, Next, and Lattissima), which poses a couple of problems.

Firstly, as you're limited to the barcoded coffee flavors and pods produced specifically for the Nespresso Vertuo, this means less overall choice. Unfortunately, you can't exercise your curiosity and select a generic coffee pod with an interesting-sounding flavor because it won't have that special barcode printed on the rim. Neither will it be the correct size and shape for the machine. Even the classic, pioneering Nespresso coffee capsules that can usually be interchanged between Nestle-branded machines won't work on the Nespresso Vertuo because they aren't created with the different brewing parameters of the Vertuo in mind. This means you can't save money on using cheaper pods, while cheekily benefiting from the coffee maker's unique centrifusion brewing technology that spins the capsule to create that cracking cup of Java.