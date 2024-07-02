11 Things Coffee Enthusiasts Should Know About Nespresso

Considering its coffee comes in disposable capsules, it's not unreasonable to assume Nespresso machines are a less environmentally friendly way to brew coffee. But the company is acutely aware of these sustainability concerns and has been committed to mitigating them for some time. Nespresso doesn't just talk the talk when it comes to sustainability efforts, though — and it's actually less detrimental to the environment than many coffee enthusiasts likely imagine.

First, Nespresso pods are recyclable thanks to the free recycling bags the company offers. Customers can simply fill the bag with used capsules, send it back, and the company will recycle the aluminum pods for you. Beyond that, the company launched its first selection of compostable paper-based capsules to European markets in late 2023, which can simply be tossed into your home compost after use.

More than that — and aside from any recycling or composting options — a 2023 study from researchers at the University of Quebec discovered coffee capsules may actually have a lower carbon footprint when compared to three other coffee brewing methods (traditional filter, French press, and instant). This is primarily because pre-programmed machines and packaged capsules tend to reduce the amount of water and coffee used when brew your morning cup.