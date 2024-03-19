Yes, Some Nespresso Coffee Pods Contain Vitamins

Just when we thought Nespresso capsules and pods held few unsolved mysteries, here comes a blend with an unexpected infusion. It's not an exotic new flavor or a special roasting technique, which would be somewhat normal for Nespresso. It's instead an apparent Nespresso entry into the world of "enhanced coffees." The category is loosely defined but basically covers coffees that have been power-packed with ingredients meant to amp up the typical coffee experience.

Examples of enhanced coffees include ones with extra caffeine, or more commonly, blends incorporating vitamins, natural mood enhancers, energy boosters, or extracts such as lion's mane that potentially aid in areas such as memory loss and brain function. In the case of Nespresso, the company offers three coffees listed in a category called Coffee +, explained as "coffees with extra benefits." Two of the offerings in the group are simply coffee pods with extra caffeine, but the third fits more readily into the growing general category of enhanced coffees.

Those pods go by the name of Nespresso Vivida, and the "plus" enhancement comes from vitamin infusion. It contains no extra caffeine, instead harboring potential health benefits from the addition of Vitamin B12. Known for a wide range of benefits such as balancing immune responses, preventing birth defects, and supporting healthy bones, eyes, skin, and hair, this super vitamin is routinely included as part of the USDA daily requirement values. Nespresso notes that a cup of Vivida coffee contains 20% of the recommended daily amount of B12.