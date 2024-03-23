Add A Kick Of Coffee To Baked Goods With Your Nespresso Machine

In America, the standard term coffee cake refers to a food that curiously has no actual coffee inside: no coffee powder, no espresso, no coffee-flavored elixir, not even a small splash of liquid from your morning coffee brew. It's instead a streusel-style cake, often yellow with swirls of sugary cinnamon, pumpkin, or other spices and nuts, and topped with a flour-based brown-sugar crumble. As delicious as various incarnations of coffee cake can be, this begs the question of why it's called a coffee cake. The answer apparently lies in the centuries-old European custom of serving enhanced sweet breads with coffee. Simple enough.

However, there's a new style of coffee cake in town, along with a family of baked goods using coffee as a core ingredient. We've grown accustomed to coffee ice creams, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and caffeine-infused snacks — but this is different. Brewed coffee or espresso gets baked into the batter of these real-deal coffee cakes, cookies, and pies, sometimes accompanied by chopped, roasted coffee beans, depending on the recipe. A rich, earthy flavor and aroma instantly transform an ordinary dessert into an extraordinary treat.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to enter this realm of baking, and it already perches atop many kitchen countertops. That would be your Nespresso machine. Using a single brewed pod of Nespresso coffee adds just the right amount of kick to baked goods without overwhelming the palate. However, choosing the right pod is crucial for a balance of flavor and liquid volume.