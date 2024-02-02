The Flavor Mistake To Avoid When Making Tiramisu

Because espresso is responsible for much of tiramisu's flavor, you'll want to capitalize on the strength of that drink. Generally, you'll want to make espresso — rather than standard drip coffee — to maximize the flavor potential. The stronger, the better — for which you have a few brewing options. Perhaps the most Italian of the machines, a Moka pot is known to brew a classic cup of espresso, and is an easy, accessible way to break into the drink. As such, a Moka pot is a particularly great option if you lack a fancy espresso machine, but want a technique that's quick to achieve and easy to learn.

Of course, for any aspiring, at-home baristas, tiramisu is a great time to break out the fancy equipment, if you have it. An espresso machine — whether the full set-up or a Nespresso — guarantees a cup that's strong enough to flavor your tiramisu. Such espresso machines range; they include manual, automatic, and semi-automatic options. Although there are pros and cons to each, your tiramisu likely won't know the difference — so long as the coffee holds up.

Once you have your espresso ready, make sure to dip, coat, and subsequently remove your ladyfingers from the liquid. You want the espresso flavor — with none of the sogginess.