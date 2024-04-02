How To Make Cold Brew At Home With Just Your Nespresso Machine
Iced coffee is the go-to for many people no matter the weather. Whether you don't want to wait 12 hours for your first batch to brew or you want to maximize the use of your Nespresso machine, there is now a way to make cold brew in the blink of an eye. So how can you get the most out of your machine to enjoy coffee beyond espresso and espresso-based drinks? Let's dive into this new advancement for brewing more than your typical — or extra strong — Nespresso.
The secret that makes this cold brew instead of iced coffee is that Nespresso makes and sells cold brew pods specially crafted for this style of coffee. Coffee beans are typically ground coarser when intended for cold brew. While it's unclear if the coffee inside the Nespresso pods is ground coarser, there are a few tips for making this style of coffee that would make it seem so. And that includes the temperature of the water you use to brew these pods.
Cooler water results in a smoother cup of cold brew coffee
Start by using cool water, preferably below 50°Fahrenheit, in the water tank of your Vertuo Creatista, Vertuo Lattissima, Vertuo Pop+, or Vertuo Next — the only machines this trick will work with. This chilled water will help to extract the flavors from the coffee grounds quickly, resulting in a smooth and refreshing brew. Paired with the centrifuge technology inside Nespresso machines, there is no need for lengthy steeping.
But why cool water, you ask? When water is cooler, it extracts flavors from the coffee grounds at a slower rate, creating a smoother, less acidic brew. Using cool water in your Nespresso machine allows you to achieve that coveted cold brew taste without the bitterness that can sometimes accompany traditional hot brewing methods.
Add three to four ice cubes to your coffee cup before brewing to further improve the cold brew. These ice cubes chill the coffee quickly and also dilute it slightly, balancing the flavors and creating a perfectly refreshing sip.
So, say goodbye to overnight steeping and hello to instant gratification with Nespresso cold brew. Whether you're starting your day with a refreshing pick-me-up or winding down with an afternoon treat, Nespresso cold brew is sure to hit the spot.