How To Make Cold Brew At Home With Just Your Nespresso Machine

Iced coffee is the go-to for many people no matter the weather. Whether you don't want to wait 12 hours for your first batch to brew or you want to maximize the use of your Nespresso machine, there is now a way to make cold brew in the blink of an eye. So how can you get the most out of your machine to enjoy coffee beyond espresso and espresso-based drinks? Let's dive into this new advancement for brewing more than your typical — or extra strong — Nespresso.

The secret that makes this cold brew instead of iced coffee is that Nespresso makes and sells cold brew pods specially crafted for this style of coffee. Coffee beans are typically ground coarser when intended for cold brew. While it's unclear if the coffee inside the Nespresso pods is ground coarser, there are a few tips for making this style of coffee that would make it seem so. And that includes the temperature of the water you use to brew these pods.