The Difference Between Double Espresso And Gran Lungo Nespresso Pods

With more than 40 unique coffee blends in Nespresso's Vertuo portfolio, the possibilities are mind-boggling. Sometimes you just want a simple cup of morning or afternoon coffee — one that requires no complex decisions or degrees in food chemistry. Fortunately, Nespresso takes care of that on its end, leaving you to stumble bleary-eyed into the kitchen, pop a pod into your Vertuo machine, then simply push a button. It does, however, take a bit of prior homework to determine the perfect blend for your tastebuds.

An espresso devotee typically loves the pure taste of rich, strong coffee with little adornment. If that's you, there's a world of flavors to explore in various espresso blends in the Nespresso Vertuo pods. That includes two of the most popular: the double espresso offerings and the associated gran lungo blends. It's important to note that these two specifically named pod types are available only in the Vertuo line by Nespresso, not in its Original line of capsules.

Understanding the difference between double espresso and gran lungo Nespresso pods comes down to distinct characteristics. While they're both espresso drinks, they've been enhanced in specific ways. They both evolve from the basic single-shot Italian espresso drink, which uses pressurization to extract a thick, bold, frothy liquid. But in the double espresso and gran lungo iterations, the variations include pod size, the amount of water, and the resulting flavor concentration.