Which Nespresso Machine Is Better For Brewed Coffee?

Nespresso lovers are passionate about their coffee and devoted to the machines themselves. That's hardly surprising considering the presence of Nespresso coffee in 81 countries and a growing share of American coffee-pod aficionados turning to innovative Nespresso machines. That said, there can be a bit of confusion over the two different types of Nespresso pod machines known as the "Original" line and the newer Vertuo line. The intent (as well as the technology) differs considerably, with one reigning as the best choice for brewed coffee.

Original Nespresso machines — still sold and fully supported — were designed to be espresso machines. They continue to deliver traditional espresso and cappuccino drinks with a single button touch and plenty of coffee blends. However, it's the Vertuo line of machines and pods that really excel in producing brewed coffees. The technology in Nespresso Vertuo machines provides a wide array of options for brewing, with the ability to choose five cup sizes ranging from 1.35 ounces all the way up to 18 ounces. This allows more control over the strength of the brew and the taste in your cup.

Each Vertuo machine model comes with individual features, but they all operate on Centrifusion technology for maximized brewed coffees. The correlating pods come with bar-coded rims that relay information when activated, rotating at speeds up to 7000 RPM. Depending on the chosen coffee pod, the machine adjusts water volume, flow rate, temperature, and infusion time, all resulting in a customized cup of brewed coffee.