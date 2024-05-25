18 Items You Should Never Put In The Microwave

Since the microwave oven was first introduced for residential use in 1967, it has become an appliance of unparalleled convenience. Nowadays, you can hardly find a household that dares to go without one. The microwave is frequently used to reheat leftovers for lunch or dinner the next day, not to mention a wide range of frozen foods and TV dinners (actually, let's not mention them). It's even possible to use a microwave to cook a whole range of tasty meals worthy of a Michelin-starred chef. One fan of microwave cooking is David Chang, head of the Momofuku restaurant empire; he prepares bacon, chicken legs, mussels, and more in the microwave.

That said, there are plenty of items you should definitely not be putting in your microwave. You may be aware that certain substances, like metals, can cause sparks to fly in microwaves, while other materials, such as plastic, might melt into your food. But there are also certain ingredients and drinks you should keep away from this appliance, not because they might start a fire, but because they could be damaged by the microwave-cooking process. So, let's take a look at some of these items and examine which ones you should avoid heating in your microwave at all costs.