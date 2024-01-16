Why You Should Avoid Using The Microwave To Reheat Steak

While you should avoid using the microwave to reheat your steak, there are a few better ways to do so. To preserve its original taste and texture as much as possible, turn to your stove or oven. Warming your leftovers in these ways does take more effort than nuking them, but not as much as cooking fresh meat — and steak is a fancier entrée worth a little more of your time, after all.

If you're going with the oven, you'll want to keep the temperatures low, between 250 and 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Plop your steak on a wire rack over a baking sheet, so the air can warm the meat evenly on all sides. Then, once the center comes to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, move the steak into a hot skillet for a quick sear on each side. You can also reheat your beef entirely on the stove, which may be a more efficient method since you can accomplish the whole process in one pan.

You'll want to stick to medium heat in this case and warm it on both sides until it reaches your desired doneness: 120 degrees Fahrenheit for rare, 140 degrees Fahrenheit for medium, and 150 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-well. No matter which method you go with, let your meat rest for up to 10 minutes (just like you did when you first made it) and it will turn out warm, juicy, and succulent.