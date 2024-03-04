Why You Should Think Twice Before Reheating Chicken In The Microwave

The 1945 invention of the microwave has made it quite easy to make foods from instant popcorn to frozen meals — and to reheat last night's leftovers. These days, there are many arguments against using a microwave from the potential dangers of radiation to how it makes some foods turn out dry and overcooked. Still, many of us turn to the kitchen appliance to prepare foods in a jiffy. But although many items turn out just fine after a spin in the microwave, avoid reheating leftover chicken in there if possible. It doesn't matter if it's baked chicken breasts, crispy chicken wings, or fried chicken from your favorite chain, because time in the microwave will often make poultry come out dry and rubbery in texture.

Why? It's all about science. Chicken contains a lot of moisture, and when it's put in the microwave, it changes its molecular structure resulting in a tough texture. Essentially, the moisture in the chicken quickly heats to such a degree that it alters the proteins in the chicken, giving it a new and much less desirable rubbery texture and taste. You have probably bitten into a piece of microwaved chicken that's not quite as tender as it was fresh out of the oven, and that's exactly why. Additionally, much of the moisture will escape the chicken and any crispy coating or skin will probably turn out soggy as a result.