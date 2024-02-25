Herby Green Goddess Baked Chicken Recipe

Chicken dishes are a dinnertime staple in many households thanks to the protein's versatility and widespread appeal. Still, preparing chicken night after night can get very boring, very fast. That's why we turned to the best of mother nature to spruce up this everyday protein, combining chicken thighs with the most herbaceous, zesty sauce you can imagine into one striking dish.

Green goddess salad dressing was first invented in the 1920s in San Francisco at the Palace Hotel. Though the creamy, bright dressing fell out of vogue for several decades, it has experienced a resurgence in recent years, inspiring everything from green goddess soup to veggie-filled green goddess sandwiches. In light of its comeback, we think green goddess sauce is just what chicken thighs need to earn their way back to your weekly repertoire.

This green goddess baked chicken recipe by Ksenia Prints uses an aptly herbaceous marinade of fresh herbs, lemon, and Greek yogurt to infuse the meat with flavor before roasting. The tangy, vibrant marinade helps liven up standard baked chicken, resulting in a dish that feels fresh and unique. For a comforting crossover between a salad and a chicken bake, look no further than this winner of a dinner.