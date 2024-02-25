Herby Green Goddess Baked Chicken Recipe
Chicken dishes are a dinnertime staple in many households thanks to the protein's versatility and widespread appeal. Still, preparing chicken night after night can get very boring, very fast. That's why we turned to the best of mother nature to spruce up this everyday protein, combining chicken thighs with the most herbaceous, zesty sauce you can imagine into one striking dish.
Green goddess salad dressing was first invented in the 1920s in San Francisco at the Palace Hotel. Though the creamy, bright dressing fell out of vogue for several decades, it has experienced a resurgence in recent years, inspiring everything from green goddess soup to veggie-filled green goddess sandwiches. In light of its comeback, we think green goddess sauce is just what chicken thighs need to earn their way back to your weekly repertoire.
This green goddess baked chicken recipe by Ksenia Prints uses an aptly herbaceous marinade of fresh herbs, lemon, and Greek yogurt to infuse the meat with flavor before roasting. The tangy, vibrant marinade helps liven up standard baked chicken, resulting in a dish that feels fresh and unique. For a comforting crossover between a salad and a chicken bake, look no further than this winner of a dinner.
Gather the ingredients for herby green goddess baked chicken
For the zippy dressing that serves as both a marinade and the sauce for this baked chicken, you'll need Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon, olive oil, salt, black pepper, and 5 different fresh herbs: parsley, chives, dill, cilantro, and oregano. You'll pour that all over a couple pounds of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, then top the whole dish off with avocados, red onions, and capers once it's finished baking. With just a few simple ingredients, this dish packs lots of bright flavor and comes together easily.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Combine the green goddess ingredients
In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, parsley, chives, dill, cilantro, oregano, garlic, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Blend the sauce
Transfer mixture to a blender and blend until smooth.
Step 4: Coat the chicken with sauce
Place chicken thighs in a baking dish and coat all over with ¾ of the green goddess mixture. Reserve the rest of the sauce for later.
Step 5: Let it marinate
Let chicken marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour at room temperature.
Step 6: Bake
Bake for 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature registers 165 F.
Step 7: Pour over the remaining sauce
Top chicken thighs with the remaining green goddess sauce.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with avocado, red onion, capers, and additional herbs and serve right away.
Can I use plain yogurt instead of Greek yogurt in this herby green goddess baked chicken recipe?
Yes, Greek yogurt and regular yogurt can be swapped in this recipe, but keep in mind that the texture and flavor will be slightly different. Greek yogurt has a thicker, richer consistency that helps the marinade cling to the chicken better. The probiotic cultures in Greek yogurt also provide tanginess that complements the bright herbs. Regular yogurt tends to be runnier, so the marinade won't coat the chicken as evenly, and it will pool at the bottom of the baking dish rather than stick to the meat.
While baked chicken marinated in regular yogurt will still be moist and flavorful, Greek yogurt's creaminess takes the marinade to the next level. For best results in this baked chicken recipe, we recommend using full-fat Greek yogurt. The extra fat helps the marinade carry the delicate flavor of the herbs and gives it a more luscious feel. If working with plain non-fat or low-fat yogurt, be sure to drain off any excess liquid so the marinade evenly blankets the chicken.
What if I don't have all the fresh herbs called for in this herby green goddess baked chicken recipe?
The combination of fresh parsley, cilantro, dill, chives, and oregano creates a vibrant herbal flavor, but you can certainly adjust the fresh herbs based on what you have on hand. The key is to use about 1 cup total of soft, leafy herbs. Other options like basil and mint will also work well when combined with the listed herbs; aim for a blend that gives you some contrasting notes, such as the dill and cilantro in the original recipe. Additionally, stick to herbs with bright, grassy, or citrusy flavors, rather than woodsy herbs like rosemary or thyme, which would overpower the yogurt and lemon in the green goddess dressing. If you only have 2 or 3 of the listed herbs, just increase the amounts of those, or substitute about ¼ cup of a different herb for any of the original herbs.
How long will leftover green goddess baked chicken last in the fridge?
When stored properly, the leftover chicken will keep fresh in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Be sure to let the chicken cool completely before covering and refrigerating any leftovers, and store the chicken pieces and extra sauce in separate airtight containers so the chicken doesn't sit in liquid as it's stored. While the marinade will help keep the chicken moist as it sits, the sauce will also soften the skin and make it harder to re-crisp.
The leftover green goddess sauce will also last for 3-4 days in the fridge. You can toss it with salads, use it as a veggie dip, or, of course, drizzle it over the baked chicken when reheating. Lastly, to freeze this dish, store the chicken and sauce in freezer bags or airtight containers for 2-3 months. Thaw in the fridge before reheating.
|Calories per Serving
|1,061
|Total Fat
|79.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|387.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.5 g
|Total Sugars
|4.8 g
|Sodium
|1,345.0 mg
|Protein
|71.3 g