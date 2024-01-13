Green Goddess Sandwich Recipe

We're using toasted whole-grain bread for this sandwich, but plenty of other bread options would work well: Try a thick ciabatta roll, sliced sourdough bread, or a gluten-free option if you have a gluten sensitivity. "I like toasting the bread because that helps it hold up to the green goddess sauce, but toasting is not necessary, especially if you are going to be eating the sandwich right after making it," Hahn explains.

If you want to add more protein to this sandwich, add grilled chicken, turkey, or tofu and layer it on top of the cheese. You can also experiment with different cheeses, such as Swiss, havarti, or a tangy blue cheese for unique flavors. To make this vegetarian sandwich vegan, just substitute dairy-free cheese.

Finally, this veggie-loaded sandwich still has room for other greens. "Butter lettuce is my favorite for sandwiches, but there are so many other options that work wonderfully," Hahn says. "Use arugula, spinach, or kale in place of or in addition to the lettuce for added nutritional value."