Green Goddess Sandwich Recipe
Nothing is more convenient than a sandwich. With hundreds of variations, sandwiches are a portable meal option that's always easy to eat on the go, whether it's during a lunch break, for a picnic, while traveling, or just sitting in your kitchen. If anything between bread is your thing and you're in the mood for a burst of fresh flavor, then you're going to love this green goddess sandwich. The fresh herb dressing offers a bright and zesty experience that will put this sandwich at the top of your list of lunch favorites.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The secret to a great sandwich is an amazing sauce. I'm using fresh parsley, basil, cilantro, and chives, which is always a good combination for vibrant and healthy flavor. Adding avocado gives it a thick, creamy texture, and lemon juice brightens the whole thing up." The best vegetarian sandwich of your life is just a few minutes away!
Gather the ingredients for this green goddess sandwich
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some avocado, lemon, and fresh herbs — including parsley, basil, cilantro, and chives — for the green goddess sauce. Other fresh ingredients for this sandwich include English cucumber, green tomato, butter lettuce, and sprouts. "If you can't find a green tomato, a red tomato will work fine," Hahn shares, adding, "I like using broccoli sprouts here because they are some of the most nutrient-dense with tons of health benefits." Lastly, pick up some whole-grain bread and mozzarella cheese, and check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Add the sauce ingredients to a food processor
Add avocado, parsley, basil, cilantro, chives, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend the sauce
Blend green goddess sauce until smooth.
Step 3: Toast the bread
Toast the bread.
Step 4: Spread sauce on the bread
Spread a layer of green goddess sauce onto each piece of toast.
Step 5: Add mozzarella
Add mozzarella to one side of each sandwich.
Step 6: Add cucumber
Place cucumber slices on top of the mozzarella.
Step 7: Add tomato
Top cucumber slices with tomato slices.
Step 8: Add sprouts and lettuce
Layer sprouts and lettuce on top.
Step 9: Top it off, and enjoy
Close sandwiches with the other slice of bread, and serve.
How can I customize this green goddess sandwich recipe?
We're using toasted whole-grain bread for this sandwich, but plenty of other bread options would work well: Try a thick ciabatta roll, sliced sourdough bread, or a gluten-free option if you have a gluten sensitivity. "I like toasting the bread because that helps it hold up to the green goddess sauce, but toasting is not necessary, especially if you are going to be eating the sandwich right after making it," Hahn explains.
If you want to add more protein to this sandwich, add grilled chicken, turkey, or tofu and layer it on top of the cheese. You can also experiment with different cheeses, such as Swiss, havarti, or a tangy blue cheese for unique flavors. To make this vegetarian sandwich vegan, just substitute dairy-free cheese.
Finally, this veggie-loaded sandwich still has room for other greens. "Butter lettuce is my favorite for sandwiches, but there are so many other options that work wonderfully," Hahn says. "Use arugula, spinach, or kale in place of or in addition to the lettuce for added nutritional value."
What can I pair with this green goddess sandwich?
This sandwich is a hearty meal on its own, but it does pair well with many other foods. A warm bowl of soup, such as our roasted tomato and squash soup, provides a comforting and flavorful contrast to the cool and crisp green goddess flavors. Or, if you want to keep things fresh and uncooked, a classic gazpacho works wonderfully.
Try baked or roasted sweet potato fries for a flavorful and nutritious side that adds a hint of sweetness to balance the savory sandwich. Any type of potato chip is another nice and crunchy addition, or you could opt for crispy kale chips seasoned with olive oil and a touch of sea salt. For some extra zing, try salt and vinegar kale chips.
In the mood for fresh fruit? Watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew slices provide a sweet and hydrating contrast to the herby flavors of this sandwich. Raspberries, blackberries, or kiwi add a refreshing burst of tartness and a pop of color.
- 1 avocado, peeled and pitted
- ½ cup fresh parsley
- ½ cup fresh basil
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 slices whole-grain bread
- 4 slices mozzarella cheese
- ½ English cucumber, sliced
- ½ green tomato, sliced
- ½ cup sprouts
- 4 leaves butter lettuce
|Calories per Serving
|659
|Total Fat
|45.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|50.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.1 g
|Total Sugars
|8.9 g
|Sodium
|989.9 mg
|Protein
|24.7 g