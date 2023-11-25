12 Great Ways To Use Fresh Mozzarella Other Than Pizza

Mozzarella might be the most beloved cheese we have discovered. Its mild taste and silky texture make it palatable even to people who might not like cheese. This may be why it has become such a staple in countless dishes worldwide, reaching far beyond the boundaries of southern Italy, where it was invented. Originally prepared with the milk of water buffalos, a type you can still find in stores today, mozzarella is typically made with cow's milk and is available fresh, in low-moisture varieties, and even as string cheese.

Whichever the iteration, what sets mozzarella apart is its remarkable adaptability to various culinary contexts. Although we all know and love its performance as a pizza topping, it would be a crying shame to limit the joys of mozzarella to a single application. We don't have to stick to Italian dishes, either, as you might have noticed when you bit into that delicious cheesy quesadilla the other day or tried some amazing moussaka at the little Greek place on the corner.

Mozzarella works in all these dishes — and more — because it melts readily and evenly. Not only that, but its stretchy consistency means that melting won't disintegrate it, causing it to create the perfect gooey layer for any dish. Let's take a look at some of the best meals in which you can use it. Other than on pizza, of course.