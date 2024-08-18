The Unusual Costco Rule That Allows Refunds On Partially Eaten Food

Costco gets major brownie points for its committed customer service approach. The store runs a 100% satisfaction guarantee policy, meaning even if you decide the membership isn't for you, it's simple to cancel for a full refund. And according to customers, that guarantee extends to returning partially eaten food. If any portion of the purchase has spoiled before its advertised sell-by date, you can walk away with a total reimbursement. No further questions asked. This is handy, as oftentimes, you might not notice a food has expired until after you've opened it or — sometimes — actually tried it.

It's an unusual rule but a generous approach. The last thing you want to worry about is fighting for your money back while Googling "What happens if you accidentally eat mold?" The one necessity is that the food you're returning must have gone bad earlier than advertised; this won't work with an item that's clearly two weeks over its use-by date. As you're raising a quality issue, just head to the cashiers, who can process an on-the-spot repayment. Costco even offered refunds on Kirkland vodka after numerous customer complaints. The business is receptive to feedback and regularly demonstrates a flexible approach to resolutions, so don't be shy.