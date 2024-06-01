These Are The Only 6 States That Don't Have A Whole Foods

With over 500 stores, Whole Foods Market is the largest natural and organic food supermarket chain in America. Since its founding in 1980, Whole Foods has become the best store for organic shopping. Its name has become synonymous with natural foods and high-quality products, drawing health-conscious consumers nationwide. While Whole Foods has expanded across most of the United States, there are still six states without a store: Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Despite Amazon's acquisition in 2017 and the opening of more than 60 new stores, these states remain without a location.

California leads the country with 95 Whole Foods locations, accounting for just under 20% of total stores. Florida and Texas follow, each with around 35 stores. In terms of cities, New York City and Chicago boast the highest number of locations. Whole Foods also has an international presence, with expansions into Canada and the United Kingdom. However, despite this extensive growth, there have been no announced plans to open new locations in those six states. This has left many residents in those areas wondering if and when they will get their own Whole Foods Market.