13 Details You Need To Know About Amazon Fresh

If you look on the Amazon website, you'll find a whole list of foods that you can buy online through Amazon Fresh. While Amazon Fresh has a delivery service, it is also a physical brick-and-mortar chain. So, you get the best of both worlds because it's both a delivery service and a grocery store.

Advertisement

The good news is that you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop there or get grocery delivery; it's available to everyone. However, there are a few features of the store that you can't use without being an Amazon Prime member or at least having a basic Amazon account (more about those later).

As the name suggests, the grocery store carries more than just the boxed and canned goods you can normally buy through Amazon. It also has sections of the store devoted to fresh produce, meat, and seafood. Plus, you'll find freshly made prepared foods ready to take home and enjoy. The brands you'll find there are popular ones you know and love, as well as local brands and Amazon brands. There's also a small Best of Amazon section of the store that features popular non-food items like books, Instant Pots, and gadgets.

Advertisement