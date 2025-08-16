This Kitchen Staple Can Polish And Condition Wood Furniture

Real wood furniture is a classic design element that gives your home a timeless charm. But all wood furniture needs maintenance, and doubly so for bare wood pieces. Properly maintaining the wood furniture in your house is key not only to keep it looking its best, but also to extend the life of these prized pieces, and allow them to age beautifully. Fortunately for you, odds are, you already have a product in your kitchen that can help you both polish and condition your wood furniture: olive oil.

While it may be new to you, this is actually an age-old practice. Olive oil has had many uses throughout history — in addition to being an important foodstuff, another one of them is treating wood. A thin layer of oil seals and protects the wood, allowing the natural beauty of the grain to shine through while also keeping out water and protecting the furniture from stains. Best of all, you already know that it is totally harmless; if you can use it in a salad dressing, there is no concern with also using it to treat the surfaces you eat off.

Now, we wouldn't suggest that you take that luxury bottle of single-origin olive oil with the floral bouquet and start slapping it onto your bare wood furniture — save that one for dipping your freshly baked sourdough bread — but a decent bottle that you would use for day-to-day sauteing will work great. And it only takes a little bit to treat a lot of wood.