How To Season A Wooden Cutting Board And Why It Matters

Like a cast iron pan, a high-quality wooden cutting board relies on a little help from its friend (i.e. you, the home cook) to stay in peak performance condition. Regular maintenance increases durability, keeps the wood grain looking impressive, and protects your investment — especially if you've shelled out for a top-tier board like the John Boos Block, which runs in the ballpark of $100 or more depending on the wood type and size. To get the most mileage out of your beautiful wooden workhorse, seasoning is your new best friend.

Wood is naturally porous, so slathering that bad boy with a barrier of protective finish can help keep it food-safe against unwelcome bacteria, or even excess water (hello, mold growth and warping). That proclivity toward absorption can also soak up food odors and seep 'em onto the next meal you cook ("Why does this chicken curry taste like the fish we had last week?"). Not great! Supple, well-moisturized wood is also less likely to splinter, chip, or crack.

For routine maintenance, all it takes is a bottle of food-grade mineral oil like this one by Thirteen Chefs. If you don't have this specialty item on-hand, even a layer of olive oil can make a significant difference in your board's conditioning in the meantime. Ideally, a new wooden cutting board should be seasoned as soon as it's brought home from the store. But, this process can also breathe new life into an older board and help it last for years.

