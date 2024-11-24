The Expensive Cutting Board Used By Ina Garten And Giada De Laurentiis

Considering we probably eat a credit card's worth of plastic every week, it's in our best interests to move away from plastic cutting boards in our kitchens as they release microplastics into our food. And while we don't always want to blindly trust a celebrity endorsement, there's a wooden cutting board that's loved by chefs around the world. Made by the company John Boos but known commonly as a Boos Block, these sturdy, American-made cutting boards are almost a status symbol among both professional and home chefs, and are crafted entirely from North American Maple.

Giada De Laurentiis calls the cutting board "one of the most essential items" in her kitchen on the John Boos website and Ina Garten is frequently seen using hers on social media. Additionally, Alton Brown said Boos' product is his top pick "every time" on his website and Rachael Ray sang the praises of this particularly thick cutting board on "The Rachael Ray Show." Even Daniel Humm, chef of one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, praised its uncompromising quality.

The Boos Block is so highly lauded that it even won Best Overall cutting board on our 2023 Awards list. The R-Board Series comes in three sizes, ranging from $94.95 to $154.95, but we prefer the 20" x 15" version for $119 on Amazon, as it's an ideal size for both cutting and serving. Boos boards come in a few different shades, so you can pick the color that will best reflect your taste and kitchen aesthetics.

