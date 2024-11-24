The Expensive Cutting Board Used By Ina Garten And Giada De Laurentiis
Considering we probably eat a credit card's worth of plastic every week, it's in our best interests to move away from plastic cutting boards in our kitchens as they release microplastics into our food. And while we don't always want to blindly trust a celebrity endorsement, there's a wooden cutting board that's loved by chefs around the world. Made by the company John Boos but known commonly as a Boos Block, these sturdy, American-made cutting boards are almost a status symbol among both professional and home chefs, and are crafted entirely from North American Maple.
Giada De Laurentiis calls the cutting board "one of the most essential items" in her kitchen on the John Boos website and Ina Garten is frequently seen using hers on social media. Additionally, Alton Brown said Boos' product is his top pick "every time" on his website and Rachael Ray sang the praises of this particularly thick cutting board on "The Rachael Ray Show." Even Daniel Humm, chef of one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, praised its uncompromising quality.
The Boos Block is so highly lauded that it even won Best Overall cutting board on our 2023 Awards list. The R-Board Series comes in three sizes, ranging from $94.95 to $154.95, but we prefer the 20" x 15" version for $119 on Amazon, as it's an ideal size for both cutting and serving. Boos boards come in a few different shades, so you can pick the color that will best reflect your taste and kitchen aesthetics.
Boos Blocks are well-worth the investment
Known for their quality and craftsmanship, Boos Blocks are not only the gold standard for slicing and dicing, but they are also perfect for serving. They make especially great platters for cheese and charcuterie boards as you can go from slicing salami to serving cheese all on the same surface. Bobby Flay even refers to his Walnut Boos board, per the John Boos website, as "a piece of furniture but utilized as a cutting board" that's "absolutely gorgeous".
A Boos Block is substantially heavier than most cutting boards, which makes the small cutouts in the sides of the board worth opting for, otherwise the board can be difficult to lift and maneuver. Some boards have a small divot around the edges called a "juice groove," giving the board a picture-frame effect, which is ideal for slicing juicy meats or cutting watery fruits, as the drippings will catch in the divot before flooding onto your countertop.
If you're going to invest in a quality item like a Boos Block, you need to care for it properly. Similar to a cast iron pan, it's suggested to clean and coat your board in oil at least once a month to keep it in pristine condition. A Boos Block can be sanded with the wood grain to remove stains or nicks on the surface of the board, as long as you properly oil and seal it afterward. Given it's track record and popularity with hardworking chefs, this expensive cutting board, if properly cared for, is a sustainable choice that should last you a lifetime.