The Food Safety Difference Between Cleaning And Sanitizing Your Kitchen

One of the most high-traffic areas in the household is the kitchen, which is why regular cleaning and sanitizing are such important practices for helping folks stay healthy and lowering chances of exposure to a virus or bacteria. Though they may sound like basically the same thing, there are distinct differences between cleaning and sanitizing: Think of sanitizing as an extra step after cleaning.

Cleaning is motivated by dirt, grease, and grime removal, while sanitizing is motivated by germ and bacteria neutralization. In other words, spraying bleach on the countertop after slicing up a raw eye of round is a different practice from scrubbing a year of built-up oil from the range hood above your oven. They're preventative tasks completed with different targets in mind, but cleaning and sanitizing do have some utilitarian overlap. Happily, the physical act of cleaning alone takes care of removing most germs and harmful bacteria from various kitchen surfaces. Scrubbing with soap and detergents can be enough to keep foodies safe on a regular day-to-day basis.

Cleaning kitchen surfaces regularly, as needed, or when they've become visibly dirty is part of routine home maintenance. But, a more thorough sanitization might be necessary after anyone in your household has recovered from a contagious illness, if a product inside your refrigerator has been recalled, or if your kitchen countertop or cutting board came into contact with raw meat.

