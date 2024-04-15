15 Tips And Tricks For Using A Cutting Board

The types of food you cook and how frequently you use your boards should influence the kind of cutting boards you buy. You don't have to spend a fortune outfitting your kitchen with fancy cutting boards. Having worked in professional kitchens, I can confirm that you rarely find line cooks or chefs using pricey cutting boards. They focus on cost and durability, and you should, too.

Plastic is a popular choice for cutting boards. It's lightweight, inexpensive, and easy to keep clean. It's a good surface for chopping raw proteins because you can pop it into the dishwasher to sanitize it after each use. But, contrary to popular belief, plastic cutting boards can carry bacteria in the cuts and slashes that will develop on the boards with repeated use. Those cuts can give bacteria a place to hide and multiply.

Wood cutting boards are an excellent all-purpose option. They typically last longer than plastic and are easier on your knives. Because wood is porous, many believe it's more hospitable for bacteria, but that's not necessarily the case. The natural fiber in wooden cutting boards can hold bacteria beneath the board's surface, where it will eventually die. Wooden boards can be more expensive than plastic and require more work to keep them in good shape, but they're a good choice for chopping all kinds of food if you have the budget and time to care for them.