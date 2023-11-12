10 Best Ways To Keep Your Cutting Boards Clean

Most cooks are diligent about keeping counters, knives, and other silverware they use to cook food clean, especially when dealing with potential contamination sources like raw chicken. However, keeping cutting boards clean is equally, if not even more, important. Bacteria and other potentially dangerous particles can easily become trapped in the nicks and grooves in cutting boards over time, eventually multiplying and affecting not only the board but the food you end up preparing on that surface.

A simple rinse in the sink often isn't enough to fully decontaminate these boards. So how should you keep your cutting boards clean? There are quite a few ways, and they may change slightly depending on if your cutting boards are plastic or wooden, and also on what home cleaning tools you have on hand. Through our own extensive experience and research, the following list should help answer all your questions, as well as why your preferred method so far may not be the best, and why your boards may seem dry or cracked.