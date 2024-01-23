The Lemon Juice Hack To Tackle Tough Stains On Your Cutting Board

Nothing ruins a beautiful kitchen like unsightly stains. Unfortunately, stains are often an inevitable part of cooking, especially when it comes to prepping colorful fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients on a cutting board. The marks left behind by this prep work are not always easily removed by soap, water, and a scrub brush, leading to quite a bit of frustration for those home cooks who are aesthetically sensitive. If this sounds like you, we have a hack to help: just use a little bit of lemon juice.

Most, if not all, of the stains you will experience on a cutting board — especially a wooden one — will be from food. Some examples include the bright red juice that inevitably covers everything when you slice a pomegranate, or the green streaks left behind when chopping herbs or leafy greens. Lemon juice is a great stain remover for these kinds of marks because it is acidic, and acidic solvents excel at removing food stains. While you may think that vinegar would be the go-to acidic stain remover in these situations, it is not suited to materials like wood, making lemon juice the gentler and more effective option. In order to use lemon juice to remove stains, simply combine it with a bit of salt and scrub the stain until it is removed.