These Are Hands Down Some Of The Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Whole Foods

Since its founding in Austin in 1978, Whole Foods has grown from being a local natural food store with 19 employees to an international grocery juggernaut that Amazon paid a cool $13.7 billion to acquire. Originally called Safer Way in a dig at the mainstream supermarket Safeway, it catered to a clientele that was looking for fresh, organic food that they couldn't find at major grocery chains. By the time the company went public in 1992, it was well on its way to becoming a major chain itself.

Whole Foods shoppers tend to fit into certain boxes — the hipsters, the yoga crowd, the young professionals swarming the hot bar at lunchtime. One through-line is that they usually have disposable income. For decades, one of the store's most persistent criticisms has been that it is much more expensive than its competitors. Another through-line is that many of the customers are committed to buying specialty products that fit under the broad umbrella of natural or organic foods. The company has leaned heavily into that murky realm, and in doing so, it has earned a passionate customer base.

Inevitably, Whole Foods has its flaws. Even if you love shopping there, you have probably, on one trip or another, struggled to find a particular item where you think it should be or felt a cold sense of dread when the cashier tells you your bill. From confusing layouts to dubious marketing, we're digging into the worst things about America's only certified organic grocery chain.