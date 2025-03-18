12 Superfood Myths You Can Stop Believing
The term superfood is thrown around quite a bit. But what really classifies something as a superfood? And what makes it so super? These are the questions we've been pondering since the term was popularized in the early 20th century. We do know that eating them will likely impact our health in a positive way, and that they tend to grow in nature or are low on the food chain. These foods have been studied, broken down for nutrient content, and pushed heavily by marketing and nutritionists alike. But as we know with anything we read online, there is quite a bit of misinformation out there. And when the facts and assumptions get jumbled it can be very difficult to tell them apart. Even if you can, who has time for that? Well, I've taken it into my hands to explain and debunk superfood myths you can stop believing.
As a chef and recipe designer, my sole purpose was to create unique dishes that were exceptional in flavor. But after receiving my Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate from Cornell, I shifted gears and focused on fusing pleasure and nutrition by creating healthy foods that are crave-worthy. Healthy food gets a bad rap, but there is nothing better than using an abundance of fresh produce in the kitchen. These superfoods fall into that same category, as they are delectable and often quite nutritious. However, not everything we've read is true so let's explore these common superfoods myths so we can dine with confidence.
1. Superfoods have been deemed so through scientific reasoning
A superfood is simply defined as a nutrient-dense food that is beneficial to human health. Endless foods can fall into this category because most whole foods are dense with nutrients. Even though today's produce is not as nutrient-dense as it once was, it is still the reason our bodies are able to function. The more processed and refined our meals become, the harder our bodies have to work to maintain homeostasis. So, there must be some level of antioxidants or vitamins or omega-3s that can help a food land a label as a superfood, right? Wrong. Although there are some universally assumed superfoods to add to your diet like blueberries, there is no specific formula.
For those without a background in nutrition, it can be difficult to deduce on your own what makes a superfood distinct from any old healthy food. Luckily, there are some generally accepted rules we can follow. For instance, a superfood is likely a whole food. So, while blueberries are considered a superfood, blueberry juice is not. While flaxseed might be taken into consideration, flax oil is not. This is because foods are designed by nature to be eaten in their whole form. High-sugar foods like fruits are generally packed with fiber to help stabilize blood sugar. When the fiber is stripped away when the berries are juiced, that protective aid is no longer in place. Superfoods are considered for their nutrient density and quality. Beware the buzzword, as it is used heavily in marketing.
2. Berries will spike your blood sugar
If you give a toddler fruit juice, they will bounce off the walls. So, why don't applesauce cups or an apple for that matter produce the same result? As aforementioned, fiber is the key ingredient to helping slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping to control both blood sugar but also cholesterol levels. Berries contain high levels of fiber, which is what makes them so super, along with antioxidants which have a positive association with colorful produce.
So even though one cup of raspberries contains 5 grams of sugar, it's nothing like a teaspoon of white sugar which is a comparable measurement. This is where the "a calorie is a calorie" or "all calories are the same" arguments fall short. Because of the slow release of sugar, our bodies are able to use those calories as fuel, creating a positive impact when consumed. Furthermore, all types of berries are loaded with vitamins and minerals beyond fiber that are not found in refined sugar. The moral of the story? Don't treat the sugar found in whole foods like you would table sugar because the two couldn't be more different. Check out this kale and balsamic berry salad and let your love of berries blossom.
3. Potatoes are unhealthy
Although superfood lists vary greatly, you never really seem to spot potatoes. Sweet potatoes? Sure. But good old white potatoes are often associated with deep fryers, bacon bits, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Just because potatoes sometimes hang out with the wrong crowd doesn't mean they aren't healthy, and certainly doesn't mean they shouldn't be considered a superfood.
Think about it. Potatoes are root vegetables, grown in nutrient-dense soil, they're low in fat, and packed with vitamins and minerals. Notably, your average potato contains quite a bit of potassium and vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is famous for boosting our immunity. Potatoes are more nutritious than you might have thought, so even if you're enjoying them under a pile of butter you're still enjoying some of the benefits. Consider avoiding the deep fryer and instead making crispy-edged smashed potatoes or French potato salad. And the good news is that just about everyone loves this superfood.
4. It doesn't matter how you pair superfoods
Superfoods are best eaten plain, right? We know that pre-made sauces are often filled with omega-6s, seed oils, sugar, preservatives, and who knows what else. To be healthy you need to eat steamed broccoli, steamed kale, or steamed sweet potatoes plain. Wrong! And thank goodness for it. Yes, heavily processed sauces might not be the healthiest choice in the world, but if it gets you to eat the superfood that you normally couldn't stomach, then it's doing its job. And well, I might add.
Secondly, some nutrients are best consumed in pairings, which helps to enhance the active ingredients that make the food so healthy. You may have heard of black pepper being the perfect partner for turmeric, and that's because it activates the curcumin. Curcumin is the substance that makes turmeric so famously anti-inflammatory. So, next time you make turmeric golden milk, also known as haldi doodth or a turmeric latte, add a pinch of black pepper. Another classic example is adding mustard to boost not only the flavor of broccoli, but to increase the nutritional value as well. Mustard helps to restore the enzyme that breaks down when broccoli is exposed to heat. This restoration results in better absorption. The list of pairings goes on and on.
5. Superfoods are best enjoyed raw
Yes, some superfoods like broccoli are most beneficial if consumed raw. But this doesn't mean that to enjoy the benefits of all superfoods you need to partake in a raw diet. Don't get me wrong, a raw diet has many benefits but plants are unique and some can even have elevated benefits when cooked before being consumed.
Mushrooms, for instance, an arguably notable superfood are best eaten cooked. They contain traces of heat-sensitive carcinogenic compounds. Certain mushrooms contain other compounds that aren't exactly considered healthy, but also dissipate when heated. So, cook those mushrooms up. Tomatoes are another example, as their levels of lycopene, a carotenoid, are boosted with heat. Asparagus, which you would probably never consume raw for enjoyment purposes, is broken down when cooked, allowing us to absorb more nutrients from the plant.
Sometimes we just prefer our superfoods cooked, even if they are best consumed raw, and that's okay. If you like the taste of roasted broccoli but wouldn't dare eat it raw then throw that bad boy in the oven. A superfood eaten in its less-than-ideal state is better than a superfood not eaten at all.
6. Everyone should have a glass of red wine daily
I do enjoy red wine, but this one always gets me. I remember when folks were saying that a glass of red wine has the same benefit as going to the gym for an hour. So, sitting on the couch drinking wine is building muscles in your body, and improving your endurance? No. In addition, the statement that everyone should have a glass of red wine daily is misleading in the fact that not everyone should be drinking alcohol and that's obvious. Furthermore, while red wine contains many health benefits we also have to look at the risk associated with consuming the beverage.
Vino is painted as a superfood for its antioxidant content, which is off the charts. However, it still contains quite a bit of sugar (without the fiber) and alcohol which are both inflammatory. Chronic inflammation causes disease. Yes, the antioxidants certainly counterbalance some of the inflammation, but sensitive folks may even notice that after a glass of wind, their rings feel a little tighter. Of course, if you are drinking red wine for its health benefits that's fine, as long as you're aware of the risks, as well. Always drink responsibly and in moderation.
7. Coconut oil is heart-healthy
There has been quite a bit of hype surrounding coconut oil. And while we know there are endless uses for coconut oil in the kitchen, we may have also dabbled in using it in our skin and hair. Coconut oil is made from the oil found in coconuts, which live in the meat. Coconuts, in general, are associated with health, but the fat itself isn't particularly nutrient-dense and is saturated. In fact, 92% of the fat in coconut oil is saturated. This doesn't fall into the category of healthy fats, which often refers to monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats.
An overload of saturated fat in our diets raises our bad cholesterol, which can lead to a decrease in our cardiovascular health, notably increasing our risk of heart attacks and stroke. It's important to note that coconut oil in moderation is okay for folk who eat a diet relatively low in saturated fats. However, it's best to choose an unsaturated fat as your main cooking oil, like olive oil instead of coconut oil. Use that huge jar of coconut oil on your skin and hair. I like to put a small amount in my bath water, up to a tablespoon if I don't plan to wash my hair (it can make your hair appear greasy). Some folks claim it can aid hair growth if applied to your scalp, is a natural way to fight some fungal infections, and can certainly help with flyaways.
8. Quinoa is a whole-grain
Don't get me wrong, in my opinion and the opinion of many professionals, quinoa is certainly a superfood. It's considered a whole food because it's packed with nutrients like folate, protein, zinc, fiber, and antioxidants we've accepted it into the realm of "health food." Furthermore, quinoa is easy and quick to prepare. In fact, it's pretty difficult to cook it wrong if you follow the instructions on the box, unlike rice which can be a bit tricky and can easily become overly starchy. It's often compared to rice, but that's like comparing apples to oranges because quinoa is not a grain.
That's right! Quinoa is a seed, which explains its intense health properties. Its versatility is unmatched as it can be used for both sweet and savory dishes, and for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, soups, salads, or even baked goods. The best superfoods are those that taste good and are easy to incorporate into your everyday life. There is something important about quinoa that you do need to know, and that's that it should be rinsed before it's cooked. Quinoa is coated in a bitter natural compound called saponins which protects the plant. Rinse, cook, and enjoy all the other superfood elements of this seed.
9. You should eat an avocado daily
Avocados are famous. They're praised for being a "good" kind of fat, and infamous for their skyrocketing prices. Hey, slap it on a little toast and you have an enormous profit margin. In addition to those healthy fats, avocados are packed with fiber, a nutrient not enough Americans are dabbling in. However, avocados also contain saturated fats, so the recommended serving size is about ⅓ an avocado.
This notation is not to discredit fats. Fats are essential for the absorption of many nutrients, like leafy greens, so load that salad up with avocado. You shouldn't rely on avocados for all of your fats, a healthy mix of fatty foods with mostly unsaturated fats is more balanced. So, load up your avocado toast, top that taco, or enjoy some guac, but just in moderation. And you certainly shouldn't be eating an entire avocado daily for premium health results, especially when it comes to cardiovascular health.
10. Eggs and salmon are naturally loaded with omega-3s
Both omega-3s and omega-6s are essential. However, the ratio of the two is more important than how much of each you consume. The goal is to have more omega-3s than omega-6s or at least an equal balance. In today's world that can be nearly impossible, so try to incorporate as many omega-3 fatty acids into your diet as possible while reducing the omega-6 foods. The reason why it's so difficult today is that seed oils, which are very high in omega-6s, are used heavily in processed foods. Folks try to balance that out by focusing on omega-3s. This has led to a lot of hype around eggs and salmon.
Eggs and salmon are typically high in omega-3s which is their claim to fame. These foods are not bursting at the seams with the fatty acid all on their own. This is because the levels of omega-3s in both salmon and eggs are based on the amount of omega-rich plants the animals eat. Wild-caught salmon get plenty of omega-3s from their diet of sea vegetables amongst other foods. Most farm-raised salmon are given supplements. The same goes for eggs. Chickens fed plenty of flax lay eggs higher in omega-3s. Not all are supplemented. So, if you're relying on these two sources for the nutrients then it's important to look into the diets of these animals based on the information you're able to get from the label. Alternatively, go right to the source and enjoy an abundance of omega-3 plants.
11. Whole flaxseeds are nutritious
We love whole foods, right? Whole food has not been stripped or processed in a way that removes some of the plant. For instance, a beet is a whole food but beet sugar is not. However, it doesn't matter how you chop up that whole beet, as long as you're getting the full vegetable into your stomach. You can dice it, slice it, mash it, or blend it. Flaxseed on the other hand is best consumed ground. While you can grind flaxseed yourself, it's readily available pre-ground.
The reason you should consume ground flax is that our bodies don't break down the seeds, and they are too small for our teeth to grind fully. When the seed is not cracked, we don't reap the benefits from the nutrients within the seed. It will come out the other end looking a whole lot like it did going in. And because flaxseed is a superfood, it's important that we get every last ounce of nutrients out of them that we can.
12. You should eat lots of dark chocolate
The narrative that you should eat lots of dark chocolate is one I can get on board with. Hey, I read it online so it must be true, right? While the cocoa bean is loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients, there is a difference between cocoa and a chocolate bar. Cocoa powder is naturally unsweetened. Sugar must be added to make something like hot chocolate or chocolate chips. In addition, cocoa butter which is a saturated fat can raise your cholesterol levels.
Luckily, there are ways to enjoy the benefits of chocolate without all of the sugar and fat. Use unsweetened cocoa in your hot chocolate alongside date sugar which is simply dehydrated dates (containing plenty of fiber). Add vanilla, a small pinch of sea salt, cinnamon, and milk of your choosing. For an ultra creamy and dense boost stir in a small amount of coconut oil. You can also forgo the date sugar for a smokier, more coffee-like hot beverage. Boom, your chocolate fix is solved. There are plenty of chocolate myths to stop believing, but we can use rational thinking to recognize that pounding something with lots of refined sugar might not breach superfood territory. In addition, consumer reports found lead in dark chocolate, so it's best to enjoy it in moderation.