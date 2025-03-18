12 Superfood Myths You Can Stop Believing

The term superfood is thrown around quite a bit. But what really classifies something as a superfood? And what makes it so super? These are the questions we've been pondering since the term was popularized in the early 20th century. We do know that eating them will likely impact our health in a positive way, and that they tend to grow in nature or are low on the food chain. These foods have been studied, broken down for nutrient content, and pushed heavily by marketing and nutritionists alike. But as we know with anything we read online, there is quite a bit of misinformation out there. And when the facts and assumptions get jumbled it can be very difficult to tell them apart. Even if you can, who has time for that? Well, I've taken it into my hands to explain and debunk superfood myths you can stop believing.

As a chef and recipe designer, my sole purpose was to create unique dishes that were exceptional in flavor. But after receiving my Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate from Cornell, I shifted gears and focused on fusing pleasure and nutrition by creating healthy foods that are crave-worthy. Healthy food gets a bad rap, but there is nothing better than using an abundance of fresh produce in the kitchen. These superfoods fall into that same category, as they are delectable and often quite nutritious. However, not everything we've read is true so let's explore these common superfoods myths so we can dine with confidence.