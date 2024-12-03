13 Types Of Berries, Explained

Let's begin with one of the most famous berries, which, ironically, is not technically a berry. The clue to the strawberry's deception is the abundance of seeds that we can all see from the outside. If it were truly a berry in the botanical sense, its seeds would be tucked up safe inside. However, there is no denying the popularity of this delicious fruit, and since it is a berry by name, that is good enough for us.

One of the great things about strawberries is how easy they are to grow, even in cooler climates. If you want to enjoy freshly picked strawberries throughout the summer, they can be grown in pots or even hanging baskets on a balcony, allowing you to indulge in their sweet flavor whenever you wish.

In the kitchen, the strawberry is incredibly versatile, lending itself to a variety of sweet dishes and even a few savory ones. Ripe strawberries are incredibly sweet and juicy and are the ideal addition to cheesecakes, puff pastry tarts, and fruit salads. Cutting through the sweetness, though, is a subtle tang that means they can bring an interesting note to salads. They pair especially well with balsamic vinegar and cracked black pepper, as in this strawberry, chicken, and spinach recipe. No matter how you choose to enjoy your strawberries, their vibrant red color, distinctive heart shape, and fantastic flavor make them a superb addition to your cooking repertoire.

