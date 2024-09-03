This grilled strawberry balsamic chicken salad brings deep, sweet, tangy and roasted flavors to a healthy main course that will keep you satisfied for hours. This recipe combines the caramelized sweetness of roasted strawberries in the peak of freshness with the tangy depth of balsamic vinegar to create a nuanced sauce that functions both as salad dressing and a chicken marinade.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, incorporating fruit into savory dishes adds a burst of freshness and unexpected complexity to familiar dishes. Specifically, adding roasted fruits to salads further caramelizes their natural sugars, thus concentrating the flavors and resulting in nutty, butter-like, toasted notes. In this dish, adding balsamic vinegar to the strawberries helps deepen the flavor of the chicken and make the entire salad more interesting.

This dish balances the richness of grilled chicken with a fresh spinach salad, creating a complete and satisfying meal. The combination of grilled chicken, roasted strawberries, and a zesty balsamic dressing offers a refreshing twist on traditional chicken salads, making it perfect for long, leisurely alfresco meals in the sun — although the trick of caramelizing the strawberries works just as well in winter.