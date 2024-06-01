Blackberry Grilled Cheese With Prosciutto And Sage Recipe

Considering that both bread and cheese have been food staples around the world for many centuries, there has certainly been a lot of time with which to invent new combinations. Although it is thought that grilled cheese as we know it now was first devised in the 1920s, sandwiches have been enjoyed for nearly 2 millennia – there's a good chance some of our ancestors also decided to add a little heat to their sandwiches to enjoy that oozy, cheesy filling that makes a grilled cheese so divine.

Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this blackberry grilled cheese with prosciutto and sage adds a gourmet twist to the standard grilled cheese. Fresh, sweet blackberries, herby sage, and salty prosciutto are paired with Brie and Gouda to make this a grilled cheese of your dreams. The sweet, nutty flavor of the Gouda and the stronger, creamy Brie both melt wonderfully to give that classic, cheesy ooze that every good grilled cheese needs, and the saltiness of the cheeses and prosciutto perfectly balances out the sweetness of the berries. Fried in buttered slices of sourdough bread for that crispy, golden finish, this grilled cheese makes for a great lunch option any day of the week.