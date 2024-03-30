16 Best Breads To Use For Your Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese rightfully deserves a spot in the classic American sandwich hall of fame. It has a uniquely homestyle quality to it and never fails to make me feel better when I'm battling an illness or just want a quick, energizing lunch to get our day back on track. But life is too short to settle for lackluster grilled cheese.

There are so many ways to improve your sando. Add a different type of cheese — rather than the Kraft singles that have been sitting in your fridge for who-knows-how-long — or add a swipe of something from your condiment shelf. But one of the often-forgotten ways to make your grilled cheese gourmet is to get rid of that cheap, awful, white sandwich bread it's sitting on.

While Wonder Bread may serve its purpose, it's not doing your grilled cheese any favors. Not only does it taste like the color eggshell looks, but it also isn't very satisfying to eat. I've rounded up some of the best sandwich bread substitutes you can use instead, along with my recommendations for delicious, flavorful sandwich extras to pair with them.